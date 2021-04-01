Becoming a parent changed my definition of being productive

I meant to sit down and write this blog sooner, but I didn’t. Instead, I did some of the other things that I also meant to do sooner but didn’t.

Parenting messes with your productivity and expectations like that.

The things you meant to get done last week get pushed to this week. The things you wanted to do yesterday get done today.

And some things just don’t get done at all.

You start out with grand expectations of how you’ll tackle all your tasks — work, yard work, laundry, grocery shopping, cooking, etc. But then you fall behind in one area and another and another until you feel like you’re always playing catch up.

Your baby has a blowout diaper so you don’t make those freezer meals. Your daughter’s teething keeps you up half the night so instead of tackling chores, you nap during her naps and just survive on caffeine. Your toddler decides she only wants daddy today so the lawn doesn’t get fertilized, and on and on, etc.

Life happens.

Your kid takes priority, everything else takes a back seat and your growing to-do list just sits there mocking you for your seeming unproductivity.