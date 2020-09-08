Being a mom is stressful — and I'm fine with my kids seeing that

My three boys were supposed to be cleaning their rooms. Only they’d gotten distracted by LEGOs, playing and wrestling each other until the house shook. It had been at least 24 hours since I’d dealt with my appearance, as I’d been frantically trying to make progress on work, cook healthy meals for a family of seven, guard the kitchen from kids who think they need to snack every minute of their waking hours, keep two puppies from eating our brand new patio furniture and I don’t know what else. I’m sure there was more.
I’d just finished yelling at the boys — threatening all the devices, screens and their freedom for the next 13 years unless they figured out how to pick up after themselves — when my oldest daughter, Stella, looked at me and said, “You make being a mom seem stressful.”
Cue the blinky eyes.
My first thought was, "Are you serious? I make being a mom seem stressful? Being a mom is stressful!" But then I took a breath, wiped off the sweat dotting my forehead from my latest mom tirade, took in my disheveled appearance and realized something.
She was right.
In that moment, when I was questioning my life choices and trying to keep my crumbling cool and multitasking 30 different tasks, I was actively making being a mom seem stressful. And after thinking about it for a while, I decided I was okay with that.
Stella, who is 13, is closer to being an adult and maybe even a mom than I want to admit. I was just 10 years older than her when she was born. And while I had some idea of what it would be like to be a mom after nannying for multiple families throughout high school and college, nothing can really prepare you for the full-time, all-encompassing endeavor of watching your heart walk around outside of your body in the form of these kids you will do anything for — even give up your dignity, sanity and stress-free existence.
As Stella and my other kids approach adulthood, I find myself glad that their eyes are opened to what it takes to raise a family. Of course, I’m not trying to scare or deter them from having kids. But I want them to see that it is a sacrifice, that this isn’t just something to be careless with or stumble into situations where accidents happen and life choices can not be undone. This is a beautiful, joyful and very serious decision to be weighed with care.
Of course, if they really knew all that being a parent entailed, they’d probably decide to go childless forever. So maybe complete honesty isn’t the way. But these insights into their mom’s stressful life are important.
More than anything, though, I want my kids to see that, yes, being a mom can be stressful (at times it is very stressful) but it’s also completely, utterly and wonderfully worth it. I want them to see that even when I’m frazzled and frantic, that I am also full of joy and love. Even though they can drive me absolutely crazy and I lose my temper and patient with them, or ground them for 10 years at a time, I still love them more than life itself and I would do anything for them.
Being a mom is stressful. But it’s also the most amazing thing I have done in my whole life. And going forward, if I am okay with showing my kids the first part, I better make sure more — than anything else — I show them the second part, too.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
