Being empathetic is an important life skill. Here's how I'm teaching my kids

No matter how old we are, being left out is hard.

As a parent, we all know the heartbreaking feeling of a child being left out, and that small gestures can boost or break a child’s confidence. I know we can’t always include everyone and that’s okay, but I do think it’s important to teach our kids empathy.

That's why I’ve been trying to reflect on “empathy” versus “fairness.”

I truly believe life isn’t fair and that kids should learn that. I regularly tell my kids, “I’m not here to make things fair.” Sometimes one child gets more gifts, more money spent on them, more time with me or more playdates, etc.

To me, that’s okay because things have a way of working themselves out in the end. Nothing works out perfectly and the earlier our kids learn that, the better. We do work hard to put ourselves in other’s shoes, though, and make decisions based on that.