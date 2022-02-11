Being empathetic is an important life skill. Here's how I'm teaching my kids

No matter how old we are, being left out is hard.
As a parent, we all know the heartbreaking feeling of a child being left out, and that small gestures can boost or break a child’s confidence. I know we can’t always include everyone and that’s okay, but I do think it’s important to teach our kids empathy.
That's why I’ve been trying to reflect on “empathy” versus “fairness.”
I truly believe life isn’t fair and that kids should learn that. I regularly tell my kids, “I’m not here to make things fair.” Sometimes one child gets more gifts, more money spent on them, more time with me or more playdates, etc.
To me, that’s okay because things have a way of working themselves out in the end. Nothing works out perfectly and the earlier our kids learn that, the better. We do work hard to put ourselves in other’s shoes, though, and make decisions based on that.
As an example, my daughter had a cookie baking date with a friend last month. That day, my daughter found out another friend had her plans get canceled and was really bummed about it. So I encouraged my daughter to invite the friend who had her plans cancelled. She ended up coming and we all had fun. Would my daughter have liked to have had some one-on-one time with just the first friend? Of course — but teaching her to be a good friend was more important in that moment. I’ll make sure she gets to make up the one-on-one time down the road.
The thing I struggle with is others who don’t necessarily view things in this way.
My son recently ended up in the hospital with a concussion, which altered a trip my kids were supposed to take. My daughter was very disappointed. (They also had to cancel a trip over Thanksgiving because they both got COVID-19.) As it happened, a few of her friends had planned to have a sleepover during that weekend. Instead of including my daughter, who was already bummed about her trip being cancelled, the parents chose to have the sleepover remain just the three original girls.
My daughter didn’t understand why people don’t reciprocate when she’s encouraged to put herself in other’s shoes before making choices. Honestly, it was hard and frustrating, and I didn’t have an answer for her. Ultimately, I explained to her that life isn’t fair — but that doesn’t mean we don’t keep doing what we’re doing to make decisions that don’t hurt others feelings.
I think we all try and do our part to have kind, well-adjusted kids. Many families are teaching their kids little lessons like these that I’m also forgetting about. What life lessons does your family prioritize — even when others don’t always follow along?
***
Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.