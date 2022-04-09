Being kind is a learned skill. Here's how to teach your children

You can’t just tell your children to be nice. It’s a learned skill, just like figuring out how to tie your shoes or to read.

That means a little homework, both for the child and the parent.

Zachary LaBrot, an assistant professor and a licensed psychologist at the University of Nebraska’s Munroe-Meyer Institute, says start with these four steps.

1. Sit down and talk with your children about what it means to be kind and what kindness looks and acts like. Give specific examples. “I might tell a child, ‘Say nice things to people.’ ‘Say please and thank you.’ ‘Hold open the door.’ ‘Offer to help others,’ ” LaBrot said

2. Behave the way you want your children to behave toward others. “It’s something you have to be aware of,”LaBrot said. “Be sincere about it. Show kindness in everyday interactions.’’ That might mean being patient with the waiter who messes up an order when you are out for dinner or helping a neighbor clean up her yard. “It’s a huge thing. When kids see their parents being kind, they are way more likely to do it themselves,’’ LaBrot said.

3. Practice with your child on being kind. There might be opportunities when the family is out in public that your child doesn’t recognize. “Prompt a child to compliment someone’s outfit or carry something for someone,’’ LaBrot said. “Kids learn through practice. With practice, kids get better and are more likely to do it in the future.’’

4. When you notice your child being kind, make sure to label it. Tell them you are proud of their actions. “When we take the time to praise them, it makes your child feel good and do more kind things in the future.’’

By teaching your child to be nice, you are not raising a pushover, LaBrot said. You can teach them how to stand up for themselves at the same time.

“Take those same four steps. Talk to them about appropriate ways they can stand up for themselves and give them feedback. It’s just a matter of taking the time to show them both skills.’’

LaBrot knows the steps work because he incorporates them in his work with children at Munroe-Meyer and his own daughter, 6-year-old Spencer. They practice and find lots of opportunities when they are at school and other activities.

Recently, Spencer was nervous about visiting LaBrot’s grandfather, whom she didn’t know well. They talked beforehand about things she could do to be helpful during the visit. It made for a delightful time for both Grandpa and Spencer.

“She brought him a glass of water. She would sit and talk with him,’’ he said. “She was extremely helpful and kind.’’

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.