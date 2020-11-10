Bird feeding: Apple treats are good to the core

A sure way to attract birds to your yard is to put out some fresh fruit. A hollowed apple with birdseed is great for the cold winter months when birds need extra food.

Apple Bird Feeders

• 2 cups birdseed

• 2/3 cup water

• 2 packets unflavored gelatin

• 4 apples

• 8 small screws

• Twine

1. Bring water to a boil, add gelatin, and stir until completely dissolved.

2. Add birdseed to mixture, stirring until well-coated.

3. Cut the apples in half lengthwise and hollow out the core with a spoon.

4. Fill each apple with birdseed mixture, set on a sheet pan, and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until firm.

5. Poke a screw into the top of each apple and tie a piece of twine to it.

6. Hang outside for the birds to enjoy.

This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

