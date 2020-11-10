Bird feeding: Apple treats are good to the core

A sure way to attract birds to your yard is to put out some fresh fruit. A hollowed apple with birdseed is great for the cold winter months when birds need extra food.
Apple Bird Feeders
• 2 cups birdseed
• 2/3 cup water
• 2 packets unflavored gelatin
• 4 apples
• 8 small screws
• Twine
1. Bring water to a boil, add gelatin, and stir until completely dissolved.
2. Add birdseed to mixture, stirring until well-coated.
3. Cut the apples in half lengthwise and hollow out the core with a spoon.
4. Fill each apple with birdseed mixture, set on a sheet pan, and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until firm.
5. Poke a screw into the top of each apple and tie a piece of twine to it.
6. Hang outside for the birds to enjoy.
