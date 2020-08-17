Birthday parties might not be the same this year, but there’s still reason to celebrate

It’s hard to believe we are six months into a global pandemic. The coronavirus has shaped much of 2020.
Face coverings, social distancing, disinfectants, hand sanitizers and vigorous hand washing summarize the theme of the year. I often think about the people who were excited to announce their “word for the year.” I bet no one had “global pandemic” chosen.
The reality is that we are all adjusting as best as we can. I hate to call it a “new normal” because what is normal anyway? Life is ever-evolving, and this has been one screaming wake-up call to that realization.
Kids have gone back to school, Husker football is on hiatus and masks are the latest accessory. Group gatherings continue to be strongly discouraged, leaving many people wondering how they will celebrate special occasions such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and more. With celebrations being such a big part of mainstream culture, it’s been a difficult year for many to have to cancel their parties and vacations.
We like to believe it’s probably hardest on our kids. My two boys are young — 2 and 4 years old. We celebrated my youngest’s second birthday back in June with just the four of us, and he was none the wiser. We still had a great time celebrating and he enjoyed his gifts and cake.
My oldest’s birthday is at the end of this month and I’ve gone back and forth so many times in my head as to how we will celebrate. He’s eager to play with his neighborhood friends, see his cousins and celebrate in the hot, sticky August sun like we do every year.
But as much as I want to give him the celebration he wants, I have to ask myself, “Is it worth it?” Is it worth the potential of possible infection and exposure to friends and family? Having a chronic medical condition myself, it tips me into the “high risk” category of experiencing serious complications of the coronavirus should I catch it. There are a few other family members who also have underlying medical conditions that would leave them vulnerable. And with kids being back in school, germs and illness are bound to spread like wildfire.
At the end of the day, it broke my heart to have to admit to myself that what’s best for everyone right now is to not throw my soon-to-be 5-year-old a birthday party like we had in years past.
But the funny thing is that it's me who is having the tougher time with it. My son is old enough to know that something is going on and we’ve explained to him the “germs” and “sickness” going around, so we just want to keep everyone safe and healthy. He knows we will celebrate as a family of four and maybe see some extended family from a safe distance another time. He’s still excited to celebrate with a Super Mario cake.
This experience has made me realize just how adaptable kids are. He’s never fought me on wearing a mask when we go out in public. And he happily squeezes hand sanitizer into his hands when we get back to the car. He misses some things like indoor play areas, but has never whined or thrown a fit about it. He’s always up for a new adventure, and this year has made us get creative with more simple fun.
The reality is that it is us — the adults — who have struggled with change. We live so deeply in our routines and traditions that it’s hard to break from them. If you’re struggling to find joy for kids in the age of the coronavirus, let me assure you our kids find happiness in the smallest of places. Hold their hand, give them a hug, color with them, watch the YouTube video of someone else playing video games that they always want you to watch with them.
It’s really the little things that matter, and showing them that happiness can be found in even the darkest of times.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.
