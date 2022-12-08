Blast from the past: Holiday movies and specials to share with your kids (or grandkids)

For many of us, holiday movies and television specials we watched in our childhood continue to be fond memories. They were evenings spent with feel good stories, songs, laughter and — sometimes — tears that took us away on magical holiday adventures.

Here are a few beloved titles from holidays past to share with your children and grandchildren:

1940s: No holiday season is ever truly complete without the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946). Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, the film centers around character George Bailey, who is struggles to find his worth after a series of setbacks pushes him too far. Joined by his guardian angel, Clarence (played by Henry Travers), George gets a glimpse of what the lives of his friends and family would have been like without him. The movie features the classic line, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."

Other favorites from the decade include: “Holiday Inn” (1942), “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945), and “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947).

1950s: More than just a classic holiday song, "White Christmas" (1954) is a classic holiday movie. Starring crooner Bing Crosby and golden age of movie stars Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen, "White Christmas" is about two teams of performers — a song and dance team (Crosby and Kaye), and a sister act (Clooney and Ellen) — joining forces to save a failing hotel that is run by a retired military general. In addition to the title song "White Christmas", the film also features musical favorites "Heat Wave" and "Sisters."

Other favorites from the decade include: “Pluto’s Christmas Tree” (1952) and “The Holly and the Ivy” (1952).

1960s: This was the decade of some of television's most popular holiday specials. Animation ruled the holidays, and, among the most memorable of specials was “A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965). The first TV special based on artist Charles Schulz's comic strip, "Peanuts", the show follows main character Charlie Brown's personal quest to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas amid all of the commercialism that has come to surround the season. The special features fan favorite jazz and holiday music compilations by composer Vince Guaraldi, including "Linus and Lucy", "Christmastime is Here" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

Other favorites from the decade include: “Babes in Toyland” (1961), “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966), “Little Drummer Boy” (1968) and “Frosty the Snowman” (1969).

1970s: Recently seeing a resurgence in popularity, “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas” (1977 Canada, 1978 U.S.) brought the Muppets into the television holiday special fold. Produced by Jim Henson, it is the story of Emmet Otter and his widow mother. The impoverished duo work hard doing odd jobs around their community and often find themselves being cheated out of money. As Christmas approaches, they hear of a talent show in which the winner will receive $50. The tale is a twist on O. Henry's story "The Gift of the Magi." The special includes the melody "When the River Meets the Sea", which was eventually performed by John Denver in 1979 and again at Henson's funeral in 1990.

Other favorites from the decade include: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970), “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” (1971), “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” (1974), and “A Year Without Santa Claus” (1974).

1980s: Trying to pick a favorite holiday classic of the 1980s could have many people saying, "Oooooooh fuuuuuuuuuuudggggggge." But “A Christmas Story” (1983) is one of those holiday classics that sticks with you year-round. Based on the writings of author Jean Shepherd (who also narrates the film), “A Christmas Story” follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (played by Peter Billingsley) as he tries to figure out how to get that one special thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder BB-gun with a compass in the stock and "this thing that tells time." In addition to this, he has to navigate the trials and tribulations of elementary school and the hijinks within his own family. A sequel to the film, "A Christmas Story Christmas" — starring Billingsley and much of the original cast — was released in November and is available to watch on streaming service HBO Max.

Other favorites from the decade include: “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” (1983), “A Garfield Christmas Special” (1987), “Scrooged” (1988), “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), and “Prancer” (1989).

1990s: It was billed as the "family comedy without the family." “Home Alone” (1990) has become a holiday tradition for all ages. The movie, written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, follows the antics of 8-year-old Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin in his break-out role) after his family accidentally goes on vacation for the holidays and leaves him behind. During the film, Kevin is confronted with two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) and has to fend them off to protect his home. The film's soundtrack by John Williams won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, "Somewhere in My Memory", which has also become a holiday classic. The movie also has a popular sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992).

Other favorites from the decade include: “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992), “The Santa Clause” (1994), “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), and “Jingle All the Way” (1996)

2000s: We know about Santa, but how much attention is given to the elves? In “Elf” (2003), comedian Will Ferrell give audiences a glimpse of what life is like for Santa's helpers. Buddy the elf (Ferrell) — a human raised by Santa's elves — goes on a quest to find his biological father (played by James Caan). While he finds kinship with Caan's wife and son, and a friend in Zooey Deschanel, Buddy ultimately learns the meaning of family. The movie has been adapted to the stage in Broadway's "Elf: The Musical" and a stop-motion television special, "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas."

Other favorites from the decade include: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), “The Polar Express” (2004), “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004) and “Deck the Halls” (2006).