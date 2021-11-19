Blue holidays: Dealing with loss can be hard no matter the season

Sharon Childers said it’s going to be tough for her family this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Kurt, her husband of 42 years, died Sept. 14 of cancer. His family has suffered several losses in the past years, and now there will be another empty spot at the table.

“The first holiday after somebody dies is always going to be hard,” Sharon said. “I’m sure there will be tears because of all those memories.”

Let them fall, said Dr. Marley Doyle, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

It’s a natural part of the grieving process.

“It’s very normal, you are going to be sad and experience that loss together,” Doyle said. “I think it’s OK to be in tears. I think it’s OK if you are feeling sad.”

Don’t shut down your emotions, she said. The more you avoid them the bigger they become. Instead, ride the feelings of the moment. It will pass, and if it doesn’t, it might be time to contact a professional.

Also get rid of any statements that include the word “should”, Doyle said. No “I should be feeling happy” or “I should be grateful.”