Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

Banana bread is a favorite at our house. The usual request is to add mini chocolate chips or white chocolate chips. Looking for a slightly healthier option for breakfast, I happened upon Blueberry Banana Bread.

A generous amount of fresh blueberries, along with yogurt for added moisture, make this a go-to quick bread recipe.

Tossing the blueberries in a little flour before adding them to the batter keeps them from sinking to the bottom of your loaf.

You can also make this recipe with frozen blueberries but don’t thaw them. They’re likely to turn the batter purple as they melt into the mix.

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

Blueberry Banana Bread

Ingredients:

• 2 cups all purpose flour + 1 tablespoon to coat the blueberries

• ¾ teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 cup sugar

• ¼ cup butter, softened