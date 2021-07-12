Bookshelf: 5 stories for kids that celebrate the magic of summer

Celebrate this wonderful, magical season with these five children's books.
1. “Summer Supper” by Rubin Pfeffer. This book lets kids follow along with a family as they plant, grow and gather food from their garden that eventually makes it to their table. It will give kids a good appreciation for where their food comes from. Plus, the illustrations are vibrant and fun. (PreK–1)
2. “Summer Walk” by Virginia Snow. Join Grammy and her grandkids for a fun summer walk to discover all different kinds of bugs. In fact, kids will learn 26 different kinds of bugs gorgeous illustrations and fun, creative rhymes. (PreK–1)
3. “A Lullaby of Summer Things” by Natalie Ziarnik. There's nothing quite like the joy of a fun-filled summer day. In this book, kids will follow along with a little girl and her siblings as they wind down from a long day at the beach. The lyrical picture book is calm and beautiful, and is sure to put kids to sleep in no time. (PreK–1)
4. “The Golden Glow” by Benjamin Flouw. With stunning illustrations, this book tells the story of Fox, who loves nature, and his quest to find the a rare flower he reads about in his botany book called "The Golden Glow." He sets off to find it and discovers plants, flowers, trees and woodland animals along the way. (K–3)
5. “Everything You Need for a Treehouse” by Carter Higgins. Treehouses seem to be synonymous with childhood summer fun. The book starts with kids looking up into the trees and planning their own treehouse. The pictures are the most charming part of this book and show all kinds of wonderful and imaginative treehouses. It's sure to get kids excited about planning and dreaming about their own. (grades 1–4)
This article originally appeared in the July 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.