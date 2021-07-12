Bookshelf: 5 stories for kids that celebrate the magic of summer

Celebrate this wonderful, magical season with these five children's books.

1. “Summer Supper” by Rubin Pfeffer. This book lets kids follow along with a family as they plant, grow and gather food from their garden that eventually makes it to their table. It will give kids a good appreciation for where their food comes from. Plus, the illustrations are vibrant and fun. (PreK–1)

2. “Summer Walk” by Virginia Snow. Join Grammy and her grandkids for a fun summer walk to discover all different kinds of bugs. In fact, kids will learn 26 different kinds of bugs gorgeous illustrations and fun, creative rhymes. (PreK–1)

3. “A Lullaby of Summer Things” by Natalie Ziarnik. There's nothing quite like the joy of a fun-filled summer day. In this book, kids will follow along with a little girl and her siblings as they wind down from a long day at the beach. The lyrical picture book is calm and beautiful, and is sure to put kids to sleep in no time. (PreK–1)