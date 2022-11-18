Bookshelf: A time for gratitude

‘Mary Engelbreit’s Little Book of Thanks’

by Mary Engelbreit

No matter the season or the reason, a simple expression of thanks is always welcome. In this joyful collection of quotes about gratitude and blessings, readers will delight in the special moments in life that bring a smile to our faces. Each quote, from distinguished writers like Walt Whitman and Maya Angelou, is paired with autumnal art from Mary Engelbreit, making this little book of thanks a big book of happy!

* * *

‘Friendsgiving’

by Nancy Siscoe, illustrated by Sabina Gibson

Let this be the year to start a new tradition: Friendsgiving! A cozy autumn picture book, featuring a sweet and universal take on Thanksgiving — the perfect treat for fall. The leaves are falling, the air is crisp, and Berry, Ginger and Willow are enjoying the delights of fall. When these old friends join with new friends to bask in the bounty of the season, there is a lot to be thankful for — and a new tradition is born … Friendsgiving!

* * *

‘The Friendsgiving Handbook’

by Emily Stephenson

The popularity of Friendsgiving celebrations grows every year — whether it’s because of that weird uncle or the distance between your home and mom’s table, “The Friendsgiving Handbook” is here to help make it your best holiday meal. This illustrated book is essential for hosting a Friendsgiving celebration, whether it’s a potluck or a sit-down affair.

* * *

‘Pookie’s Thanksgiving’

by Sandra Boynton

It’s Thanksgiving! Join Mom and her little Pookie as they prepare for the yummiest of holidays. Told and illustrated with Sandra Boynton’s celebrated charm, “Pookie’s Thanksgiving” is filled with a cornucopia of family, gratitude, and pie!

Oh, POOO-KIE! Little POOO-KIE!

It’s time to start baking!

Thanksgiving is here!

There are pies that need making!

* * *

‘Everyday Gratitude’

by A Network for Grateful Living

Happiness is rooted in gratitude. In this beautiful collection, you’ll find inspiring quotes and thoughts from well-known minds such as Maya Angelou, Confucius and Anne Frank, combined with original reflections and practices to help you recognize the abundance of opportunities for gratitude and joy — all around you, every day. Hand-lettered art makes this a stunning gift to treasure.

* * *

And Thanksgiving wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without:

‘‘Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving’

by Dav Pilkey

On the day before Thanksgiving, a group of children visit a turkey farm and meet Farmer Mack Nuggett and his coop of cockerels: Ollie, Stanley, Larry, Moe, Wally, Beaver, Shemp and Groucho. The children and turkeys giggle and gobble, and everything is gravy. As the trip comes to an end, the children leave the farm with full hearts — and bulging bellies — reminding people and poultry alike that there is much to be thankful for.

