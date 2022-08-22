Bookshelf: Back-to-school

“The 12 Days of Preschool”

by Jenna Lettice

Celebrate the first 12 days of preschool with this fun-filled picture book. On the first day of preschool, all the kids learn how to share one fuzzy teddy bear. On the second day, the kids share two toy trains. Preschoolers will love spotting all the fun things to find in the classroom. It’s a great way to calm first-day-of-school jitters and to reinforce the idea of sharing by talking about what to expect once preschool is underway. And the book includes stickers — perfect treats for the first 12 days of preschool.

* * *

“Kindergarten — Where Kindness Matters Every Day”

by Vera Ahiyya, illustrations by Joey Chou

It’s the first day of kindergarten and Leo isn’t at all ready. He is a quiet kid who would prefer to stay home. Over the summer, his new teacher sent a letter asking her students to think about how to show kindness in school. She explained that they would be making a kindness pledge, and each student should bring one way to show kindness on the first day. Turns out, Leo’s classmates have lots of ideas about kindness: like raising your hand, never leaving anyone out, and apologizing if you hurt someone’s feelings. At the end of the first day, when asked if anyone witnessed something they’d like to add to the kindness pledge, lots of hands shoot up in the air. Several classmates say they noticed Leo returning crayons to the box, holding the door for everyone, and helping a friend who fell. Leo smiles as he realizes he knows a lot about kindness after all.

* * *

“Shine!”

by J.J. Grabenstein, Chris Grabenstein

Who do you want to be? asks Mr. Van Deusen. And not when you grow up. Right here, right now. Shine on! might be the catchphrase of 12-year-old Piper’s hero — astronaut, astronomer and television host Nellie Dumont Frisse — but Piper knows the truth: some people are born to shine, and she’s just not one of them. That fact has never been more clear than now, since her dad’s new job has landed them both at Chumley Prep, a posh private school where everyone seems to be the best at something and where Piper definitely doesn’t fit in. Bursting with humor, heart and big questions, “Shine!” is a story about finding your place in the universe — about figuring out who you are and who you want to be.

* * *

“The Field Guide to the North American Teenager”

by Ben Philippe

Norris Kaplan is clever, cynical, and quite possibly too smart for his own good. A Canadian, he knows from watching American sitcoms that those three things don’t bode well when you are moving to Austin, Texas. Plunked into a new high school, Norris finds himself cataloging everyone he meets: the Cheerleaders, the Jocks, the Loners, and even the Manic Pixie Dream Girl. Yet, against all odds, those labels soon become actual people to Norris. Be it loner Liam, who makes it his mission to befriend Norris, or Madison the beta cheerleader, who is so nice that it has to be a trap. Not to mention Aarti the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, who might, in fact, be a real love interest in the making. But the night of the prom, Norris screws everything up royally. As he tries to pick up the pieces, he realizes it might be time to stop hiding behind his snarky opinions and start living his life — along with the people who have found their way into his heart.

* * *

“The Naked Roommate”

by Harlan Cohen

From sharing a bathroom with 40 strangers to sharing lecture notes, “The Naked Roommate” is your behind-the-scenes look at EVERYTHING you need to know about college (but never knew you needed to know). It’s packed with real-life advice on everything from making friends to managing stress through stories from students on more than 100 college campuses. Topics include: dorm dos, don’ts, and dramas; finding people, places and patience; classes — to go or not to go?; dating — the rule for college love; the party scene — sex, drugs and safety first; money — grants, loans and loose change.

* * *

“1001 Things Every College Student Needs to Know”

by Harry H. Harrison Jr.

This book is a solid gift if you know a college student that needs a little wisdom about: Financial advice while attending school; handling parental expectations and being away from home; taking care of your mental health and maintaining your faith; taking and mastering multiple choice tests; creating healthy relationships with your professors; selecting classes, surviving campus life, and writing a college paper; and participating in groups and handling various personality types.

* * *

“Letting Go: A Parents’ Guide to Understanding the College Years”

by Karen Levin Coburn, Madge Lawrence Treeger

Based on research and real life experience, “Letting Go, Sixth Edition,” has been updated and revised, offering even more insightful, practical, and up-to-date information. In this era of constant communication, this edition tackles the challenge facing parents: finding the balance between staying connected and letting go. When should parents encourage independence? When should they intervene? What issues of identity and intimacy await students? What are normal feelings of disorientation and loneliness for students-and for parents? What is different about today’s college environment? What new concerns about safety, health and wellness, and stress will affect incoming classes?

