'Five Minutes' Peace'

by Jill Murphy

All Mrs. Large wants is five minutes' peace from her energetic children, but chaos follows her all the way from the kitchen to the bath and back again.

* * *

'Seven Silly Eaters'

by Mary Ann Hoberman

illustrated by Marla Frazee

A funny picture book about solving — finally! — a growing family's picky-eater problem! Peter wants only milk, Lucy won’t settle for anything but homemade lemonade, and Jack is stuck on applesauce... Each new addition to the household brings a new demand for a special meal. What’s a mother to do?

* * *

'You be Mommy'

by Karla Clark

illustrated by Zoe Persico

In this clever, rhyming picture book, a mother tells her child that she's simply too tired to be Mommy tonight and asks her daughter to take over for her. An utterly relatable theme told with humor and heart provides a story parents and children will delight in reading together at bedtime.

* * *

'Ramona and Her Mother'

by Beverly Cleary

Ramona Quimby is "seven and a half right now," if you ask her. Not allowed to stay home alone, yet old enough to watch pesky Willa Jean, Ramona wonders when her mother will treat her like her older sister, Beezus. But with her parents' unsettling quarrels and some spelling trouble at school, Ramona wonders if growing up is all it's cracked up to be.

* * *

'My Mom – In her Own Words'

by Miriam Hathaway

Mom, your life is a gift. You hold within you a story that only you can share. Fill the pages of this book with your one-of-a-kind memories — whether it's a special moment from your childhood, an unforgettable adventure, or a piece of advice to share. Speak from the heart. Because when you are finished, you will create a gift that will be loved for generations.

* * *

'Why a Daughter Needs a Mom'

by Gregory E. Lang and Susanna Leonard Hill

illustrated by Sydney Hanson

This picture book is a touching story to show a girl all the ways her mother will help her grow and to remind her of the special bond only she can have with Mom. It features charming illustrations and heartwarming rhymes about the moments mothers and daughters share. Perfect for any girl mom, new mom or mother-to-be.

* * *

'I’ve Loved You Since Forever'

by Hoda Kotb

illustrated by Suzie Mason

This book is a celebratory and poetic testament to the timeless love felt between parent and child. The story was inspired by the author's heartwarming adoption of her baby girl, Haley Joy. "In the universe, there was you and there was me, waiting for the day our stars would meet…"

* * *

'Good Mom’s Guide to Making Bad Choices'

by Jamilah Mapp and Erica Dickerson

These best friends, single mothers, and creators of the Good Moms Bad Choices podcast are here to remind every woman that you can be a good mom despite not fitting the “perfect mom” standard. In this part memoir, part guide and part manifesto, they bring refreshing honesty and down-to-earth humor to the stories of their own journeys as mothers.

* * *

