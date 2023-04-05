Indestructibles

The original Indestructibles is a series for easing little ones into story time. They are built for the way babies “read” (with their hands and mouths) and are rip proof, waterproof and safe for baby. Check out these two holiday titles:

‘Happy Easter’

by Vanja Kragulj

Easter is here and the Easter bunny brought yummy treats.

‘Baby’s First Passover’

by Amy Pixton

Passover is here. Our table is set with the Seder plate. We love to celebrate freedom together.

* * *

‘The Poky Little Puppy’s First Easter’

by Andrea Posner Sanchez

It’s Easter on the farm and Poky is having a great time celebrating with the rabbits, chickens, sheep, pigs, horses, and so much more. Each spread of this sturdy board book has a fun flap to lift. Youngsters will love peeking behind each flap to discover how Poky and a variety of farm friends celebrate Easter.

* * *

‘My First Easter’

by Tomie DePaola

The importance of family and sharing are beautifully shown in this board book all about Easter celebrations. DePaola’s bright illustrations and easy-to-follow text explain the traditions associated with this special holiday.

* * *

‘Passover Parrot’

by Evelyn Zusman

It’s Lily’s turn to say the Four Questions at the Passover Seder, but nobody will help her practice. Things change with the arrival of Hametz the Parrot. Clever Hametz not only helps Lily but solves the puzzle of who stole the afikomen.

* * *

‘Happy Eid al Fitr’

by Joyce Bentley

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan fasting and this book lets children discover how people around the globe celebrate this important festival and what it means to them, with age-appropriate language. The history, preparation and celebration of the festival are all visualized with beautiful photography, capturing the many ways in which this festival is marked.

* * *

And on the adult side:

‘Seder Stories’

by Nancy Rips

Passover is the Festival of Freedom in the Jewish community worldwide. More than any other holiday, it symbolizes what it means to be Jewish: family, food, and fun coupled with an obligation to pass on their story to future generations. “Seder Stories” contains the memories of childhood Seders from 101 Jewish people. Some of them are famous, like Rabbi Harold Kushner and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Others are famous only within their circle of friends and family. Some of the stories are funny, some poignant, some thought provoking and worth reading. All of them are charming.

Find these titles and many more by shopping locally at The Bookworm. Located at 90th and Center Streets, The Bookworm is an independent, family-owned bookstore with over 6,000-square-feet of space. The Bookworm offers an excellent selection of books, an outstanding children’s section and friendly, knowledgeable staff who know the books they sell. Learn more at www.bookwormomaha.com.