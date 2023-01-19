Bookshelf: Grab your favorite blanket and curl up with a good book

On a cold winter day, there's nothing better — for adults and kids alike —than curling up with a good book.

ADULTS

‘Peace Like a River’

by Leif Enger

Eleven-year-old Reuben Land is an asthmatic boy in the Midwest who has reason to believe in miracles. Along with his sister and father, Reuben finds himself on a cross-country search for his outlaw older brother who has been charged with murder. Their journey unfolds like a revelation, and its conclusion shows how family, love, and faith can stand up to the most terrifying of enemies, and the most tragic of fates.

* * *

‘Beartown: A Novel’

by Fredrik Backman

People say Beartown is finished. But down by the lake stands an old ice rink, built generations ago by the working men who founded this town. And in that ice rink is the reason people in Beartown believe tomorrow will be better than today. Their junior ice hockey team is about to compete in the national semi-finals. All the hopes and dreams of this place now rest on the shoulders of a handful of teenage boys.

* * *

‘Migrations’

by Charlotte McConaghy

Franny Stone is the kind of woman who is able to love but unable to stay. Leaving behind everything but her research gear, she arrives in Greenland with a singular purpose: to follow the last Arctic terns in the world on what might be their final migration to Antarctica. Franny talks her way onto a fishing boat, and she and the crew set sail. But as Franny’s history begins to unspool ― a passionate love affair, an absent family, a devastating crime ― it becomes clear that she is chasing more than just the birds

* * *

KIDS

‘Snowflake Bentley’

by Jacqueline Briggs Martin

Wilson Bentley was always fascinated by snow. He saw each tiny crystal of a snowflake as a little miracle and wanted to understand them. His parents supported his curiosity and saved until they could give him his own camera and microscope. With patience and determination, Wilson catalogued hundreds of snowflake photographs, gave slideshows of his findings and, when he was 66, published a book of his photos. His work became the basis for all we know about beautiful, unique snowflakes today.

* * *

‘Snowmen at Night’

by Caralyn Buehner

“Snowmen at Night” reveals a wonderful wintertime secret — when we are sleeping, the snowmen are out playing! This exuberant, rhyming tale continues to delight young toddlers, as well as older readers.

* * *

‘Katy and the Big Snow’

by Virginia Lee Burton

Katy, a brave and untiring tractor, who pushes a bulldozer in the summer and a snowplow in the winter, makes it possible for the townspeople to do their jobs.

* * *

‘The Snowy Day’

by Ezra Jack Keats

Universal in its appeal, this story beautifully depicts a child's wonder at a new world, and the hope of capturing and keeping that wonder forever. The quiet fun and sweetness of Peter’s small adventures in the deep, deep snow is perfect for reading together on a cozy winter day.

Find these titles and many more by shopping locally at The Bookworm. Located at 90th and Center Streets, The Bookworm is an independent, family-owned bookstore with more than 6,000-square-feet of space. The Bookworm offers an excellent selection of books, an outstanding children’s section and friendly, knowledgeable staff who know the books they sell. Learn more at www.bookwormomaha.com.