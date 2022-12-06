Bookshelf: Holiday stories to get your kids into the spirit of the season

'12 Little Elves Visit Nebraska'

by Trish Madson, illustrated by Valeria Danilova

Twelve charming elves travel throughout Nebraska to see who is still awake before Santa comes. Along the way, they visit state landmarks and curiosities, all bedecked in holly and holiday fun. From Carhenge to Chimney Rock to Cornhusker Stadium to the Old Market and Lied Jungle, these little elves race toboggans at Courthouse and Jail Rocks, fish for catfish on Majestic Lake Mac, and fall in love with the world's largest porch swing in Hebron. Their last stop? Your home, of course. Jump in bed!

'The Snowy Nap'

by Jan Brett

A chill is in the air, and as Hedgie trundles around the farm all his friends tell him of the winter-time fun he will miss as he hibernates: Icicles decorating the chicken coop! Lisa making snowmen! The pond turned to slippery ice!

'Moo, Baa, Fa-la-la'

by Sandra Boynton

The cast from the bestselling "Moo, Baa, La La La!" has returned with a silly holiday twist! ‘Tis the season to be jolly, so sing along with caroling sheep, giggling pigs, and dancing cows as they celebrate Christmas with this merry tune.

'The Polar Express'

by Chris Van Allsburg

A young boy, lying awake one Christmas Eve, is welcomed aboard a magical train to the North Pole … Through dark forests, over tall mountains and across a barren desert of ice, the Polar Express makes its way to the huge city standing alone at the top of the world, where the boy will make his Christmas wish. For millions of readers around the world, this mysterious journey to the North Pole has become a beloved Christmas classic.

'Kwanza'

by Artika R. Tyner

Kwanzaa is about celebrating! It honors African American heritage. Some people mark the holiday by lighting the kinara. Families and friends gather to eat a big feast. Readers will discover how a shared holiday can have multiple traditions and be celebrated in all sorts of ways.

'Seven Spools of Thread'

by Angela Shelf Medearis, illustrated by Daniel Minter

In an African village live seven brothers who make family life miserable with their constant fighting. When their father dies, he leaves an unusual will: by sundown, the brothers must make gold out of seven spools of thread. If they fail, they will be turned out as beggars. Using the Nguzo Saba, or "seven principles" of Kwanzaa, the author has created an unforgettable story that shows how family members can pull together, for their own good and the good of the entire community. Magnificent and inspiring linoleum block prints by Daniel Minter bring joy to this Kwanzaa celebration.

'Hanukkah Nights' board book

by Amalia Hoffman

Follow along as, one by one, eight bright colors light up the dark Hanukkah nights. Sponge or spatter, scrape or stamp ― each light is painted in a unique style. Learn how to paint Hanukkah lights in different textures, too.

'Hanukkah Stories'

by Nancy Rips

Hanukkah Stories is filled with over 101 stories of personal memories, anecdotes, and tales from celebrities to people like you and me. Here you’ll find heartwarming reminiscences about Hanukkah experiences across the globe from an RV campground in California, on the ice in Finland, even aboard Spaceship Hubble. There’s also a chapter just for latkes, including the new chocolate chip ones. Hanukkah is a joyful holiday. Whatever one’s religion, it’s a testament to the universal human values of dedication, perseverance, generosity, and remembrance. Whether it’s sharing stories with our families today or passing on traditions for tomorrow’s generation, Hanukkah is a festival of family, celebration and joy.

