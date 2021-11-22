Bookshelf: November is a perfect time for stories of kindness

November is the perfect month to show a little kindness towards everyone (and everything) you're thankful for.
Here are some great stories that are all about being kind.
1. “Loving Kindness” by Deborah Underwood. This beautiful, calming picture book encourages children to be tender with themselves and others, and to open their hearts to the world. The story is all about making connections, showing connections and celebrating life. (Ages 2-5)
2. “Kindness Grows” by Britta Teckentrup. In this picture book, kids will learn about how fighting and hurtful words can ruin a friendship, but that kind gestures like a smile can cause kindness to bloom and help forgiveness to spread. The imagery is that of a sapling growing into a flowering tree. (Ages 3-5)
3. “Counting Kindness: Ten Ways to Welcome Refugee Children” by Hollis Kurman. In this sweet counting book, kids will follow the journey of immigrant and refugee children from a leaky boat to a new country. They’ll watch as they start at a new school and make new friends. (Ages 3-5)
4. “ABC’s of Kindness” by Samantha Berger. This fun book, which features a cast of diverse children, lists alphabetized ways to make the world a kinder place through every day acts of compassion and generosity. Whether it’s helping mom and dad with chores or donating blankets to an animal shelter. (Ages 2-4)
5. “Every Little Kindness” by Marta Bartolj. There are no words in this picture book. Instead, kids will rely on its beautiful watercolor illustrations laid out in graphic novel style to watch as one act of kindness sparks another. While the illustrations are in washed out blue-gray tones, the kindness objects can be found in bright red colors — getting more and more common as the book goes on. (Ages 3-12)
This article originally ran in the November 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.