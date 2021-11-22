Bookshelf: November is a perfect time for stories of kindness

November is the perfect month to show a little kindness towards everyone (and everything) you're thankful for.

Here are some great stories that are all about being kind.

1. “Loving Kindness” by Deborah Underwood. This beautiful, calming picture book encourages children to be tender with themselves and others, and to open their hearts to the world. The story is all about making connections, showing connections and celebrating life. (Ages 2-5)

2. “Kindness Grows” by Britta Teckentrup. In this picture book, kids will learn about how fighting and hurtful words can ruin a friendship, but that kind gestures like a smile can cause kindness to bloom and help forgiveness to spread. The imagery is that of a sapling growing into a flowering tree. (Ages 3-5)

3. “Counting Kindness: Ten Ways to Welcome Refugee Children” by Hollis Kurman. In this sweet counting book, kids will follow the journey of immigrant and refugee children from a leaky boat to a new country. They’ll watch as they start at a new school and make new friends. (Ages 3-5)