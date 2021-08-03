Bookshelf: These easy-to-read chapter books stimulate the imagination

Usually between the ages of 6 and 8, children will make the jump to easy-to-read chapter books. The challenge for parents is to help your children find books that interest them and push them to learn new words, while not being so hard that children get frustrated.
If you are looking for inspiration, check out these titles:
1. The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey. A wolf, a snake, a piranha and a shark may certainly appear to be bad guys, but they’re not. In this hilarious 13-book series (with 14 to be released in December), the four animals team together to prove that just because they’re meat-eating predators in the animal world doesn’t mean they’re actually bad. And it’s hilarious. Kids will laugh at the slapstick comedy, and parents will laugh at just how clever Aaron Blabey’s art and words can be. And then everyone will laugh at each other laughing so hard. Grades 2-4
2. Mia Mayhem is a Superhero! by Kara West. Mia Mayhem is an ordinary 8-year-old girl growing up with her best friend, Eddie. Or so she thinks. One day, she receives a letter inviting her to attend the Program for In Training Superheroes. In disbelief, she tells her parents, who tell her they’re also superheroes. Her mom can fly and her dad can talk to animals. What will her power be? Follow along with Mia in this 11-book series as she discovers her powers and fights the bad guys. Grades 1-3
3. Sam Wu is Not Afraid of Ghosts by Katie Tsang
Sam Wu is a character every kid can relate to. While dealing with a bully who makes fun of him and after wetting his pants during a rocket-ship simulator ride for adults only, he’s more determined than ever to prove he’s brave. With his friends’ help, he adopts a snake and tries to hunt the ghost in his closet. Both kids and adults will enjoy the many great lessons Sam and his friends learn throughout the series. Grades 2-4
4. The Haunted Library by Dori Hillestad Butler. Kaz is a young ghost who was accidentally swept away from his home and ghost family by a strong wind. He settles in a library, where human Claire lives with her grandmother. Claire, who can see ghosts, befriends Kaz and together they search out the other two ghosts haunting the library. This 10-book series is funny and packed with lots of not-scary ghost mystery action young readers will enjoy. Grades 1-2
5. The Infamous Ratsos by Kara LaReau. Louise and Ralphie Ratso are two brothers who want to be like their tough dad, Big Lou. He drives a truck and doesn’t smile much. They try to act tough by doing bad deeds, but they always seem to go wrong and do more good than bad. This funny series is also really heartwarming with the brothers’ good deeds and their dad’s tearful wish to be more like them. There are currently four books in this series. Grades 2-4