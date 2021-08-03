Bookshelf: These easy-to-read chapter books stimulate the imagination

Usually between the ages of 6 and 8, children will make the jump to easy-to-read chapter books. The challenge for parents is to help your children find books that interest them and push them to learn new words, while not being so hard that children get frustrated.

If you are looking for inspiration, check out these titles:

1. The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey. A wolf, a snake, a piranha and a shark may certainly appear to be bad guys, but they’re not. In this hilarious 13-book series (with 14 to be released in December), the four animals team together to prove that just because they’re meat-eating predators in the animal world doesn’t mean they’re actually bad. And it’s hilarious. Kids will laugh at the slapstick comedy, and parents will laugh at just how clever Aaron Blabey’s art and words can be. And then everyone will laugh at each other laughing so hard. Grades 2-4