Both kids and adults can experience 'pandemic fatigue'; here's how to help

The first inkling that something was different was noticing my kids were really worn out most week nights. Initially, I attributed it to the energy it must take to engage with friends after months of limited social access. But now that the first quarter is almost complete, I began thinking it was something else.

Taking a tip from the experts who so succinctly named the sensation some seem to be experiencing, I asked my daughter what was on her mind. After being met with a rushing download about all things Animal Crossing, cats and brains, I thought we were quite through with all of her preoccupations, but there was more. She worries about her friends getting sick. She worries what would happen if she got sick and that makes her worry what if she got her dad or me sick. She’s 8. She calls all of this worry, but that’s the kid word for anxiety.

It seems all this “worry” might be behind what’s tiring Declan and Mara out some days. I asked a few friends if they were noticing anything different about their own kids' behaviors, and found I wasn’t the only parent faced with this. Anxiety seems to make my kids tired, but some parents say it has their kids acting out or emotionally regressing.