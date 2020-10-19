Both kids and adults can experience 'pandemic fatigue'; here's how to help

Recently, I became aware to of the phrase “pandemic fatigue.”
At first it was something I remember popping up in my newsfeed. Then I started hearing experts throw it out during television interviews. Pandemic fatigue — also known as coronavirus burnout — is the term some medical and behavioral specialists are using to describe the general “over it” feeling many people are experiencing in relation to keeping up with all the news alerts and safety measures we’ve had to lend more than just passing attention to in the last six or so months.
It’s understandable that, after a considerable and contiguous amount of time of being asked to reorganize our lives, we would feel a certain degree of exhaustion and begin to tune things out. So when I found there was an actual explanation for the underlying exhaustion I feel most weeks, it was a bit of a relief.
It also raised a new concern. It turns out adults aren't the only ones feeling the stress. Our kids are, too.
When my 10-year-old son, Declan, and 8-year-old daughter, Mara, headed back to in-person learning in late August, my expectations were guarded. To my way of thinking, the kids being back in the classroom was as close to pre-COVID normal as we can get right now. I thought it would distract them from the bigger things, and that I could put aside any concern about their mental wellbeing. It turns out I’m an idiot. School or not, our children are just like any other human on this planet at the moment — anxious.
The first inkling that something was different was noticing my kids were really worn out most week nights. Initially, I attributed it to the energy it must take to engage with friends after months of limited social access. But now that the first quarter is almost complete, I began thinking it was something else.
Taking a tip from the experts who so succinctly named the sensation some seem to be experiencing, I asked my daughter what was on her mind. After being met with a rushing download about all things Animal Crossing, cats and brains, I thought we were quite through with all of her preoccupations, but there was more. She worries about her friends getting sick. She worries what would happen if she got sick and that makes her worry what if she got her dad or me sick. She’s 8. She calls all of this worry, but that’s the kid word for anxiety.
It seems all this “worry” might be behind what’s tiring Declan and Mara out some days. I asked a few friends if they were noticing anything different about their own kids' behaviors, and found I wasn’t the only parent faced with this. Anxiety seems to make my kids tired, but some parents say it has their kids acting out or emotionally regressing.
This got me thinking about what makes me feel better when I feel burnt out or run down. Sometimes it can be as simple as talking about it. Maybe part of what I can do to help my son and daughter is simply to let them talk and be there to listen. Maybe getting outside and moving around when we can could also help, or letting them rest if they need and trying to keep them engaged in a way that doesn’t involve a screen. You know all the things we adults should be doing for ourselves.
We still have a ways to go before all of this is over, so take what time you and your family need and be kind to yourselves.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
