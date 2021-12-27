 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breakfast pizza starts your day in a new way
0 comments

Breakfast pizza starts your day in a new way

This recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Bonus: Leftovers taste great reheated in the microwave the next day.

Bacon Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

• 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 6 large eggs

• 2 tablespoons water

• 1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits

• 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: 

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up the sides of a greased 15-by-10-inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over browned crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 minutes.

3. Put your own spin on it: This recipe is easily adapted. Experiment with ingredients your family loves — sausage, ham, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and more!

(Adapted from tasteofhome.com.)

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Countdown to college: Revoking admission
Momaha

Countdown to college: Revoking admission

"Students who applied with a binding early decision admissions program will be notified between now and the end of the year. My advice is to soak up the acceptances, celebrate a little, but don’t chill out too much. "

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert