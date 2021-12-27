Breakfast pizza starts your day in a new way

This recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Bonus: Leftovers taste great reheated in the microwave the next day.
Bacon Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients:
• 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 6 large eggs
• 2 tablespoons water
• 1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits
• 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up the sides of a greased 15-by-10-inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over browned crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 minutes.
3. Put your own spin on it: This recipe is easily adapted. Experiment with ingredients your family loves — sausage, ham, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and more!
(Adapted from tasteofhome.com.)
