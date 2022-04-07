Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Easter egg hunts and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Check out an Easter Extravaganza. Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St., will host an Easter Extravaganza now through April 18. Families can walk the trails and find all 14 eggs, and then collect a prize and a book at the end. The fun, which goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, is included with garden admission. More.

2. Have breakfast with the Easter Bunny. On April 9 and 16, head to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for Breakfast with the Bunny Presented by Kinder Joy. The breakfast will go from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Robert E Dougherty Education Center. There will also be a very special egg hunt, as well as interactive stations throughout the Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails. Member cost is $25 for children and $20 adults. Non-member tickets are $30 for children and $25 for adults. Children who are 1 and under are free but still need a ticket. More.

3. Have fun at a Spring Eggstravaganza. On April 9, the Saddlebrook Community Center will host a spring eggstravaganza from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The free event will include a storytime, an egg hunt in the gym (bring your own basket), playtime in the gym and a visit from Scamper. The community center is located at 14850 Laurel Ave. More.

4. Celebrate spring at Gifford Farm. On April 9, visit Gifford Farm for their Spring Celebrate and Egg Hunt. The fun will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include hay rides and games. Admission is $5 per person ages 1 and older. Reservations are required if you want to do the egg hunt. The farm is located at 700 Camp Gifford Road in Bellevue. More.

5. Bring the whole family to Joslyn Art Museum. Family Day! at Joslyn Art Museum will take place April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by the Museum to explore Soñadora: Yuyi Morales, enjoy stories read aloud, play games celebrating Mexican culture and make art of your own. Plus, welcome Yuyi Morales as she talks about her life and work and offers inspiration to young readers, writers and artists. After the program, she will sign books (available for purchase in Joslyn’s Hitchcock Museum Shop). The museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. More.

6. Make a tropical wreath. This Saturday, head to JCPenney for their Kids Zone from 11 a.m. to noon. During the fun, kids can make a tropical wreath. They'll also receive an ID badge, a lanyard and a collector's pin each. After six crafts, kids can receive a master medallion. Parents will receive a 10% off coupon. More.

7. Check out the Benson Community Easter Egg Hunt. The free event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gallagher Park. Families can enjoy egg hunts for kids up to 11 years old, as well as free lunch while supplies last, live music and more family fun. Gallagher Park is located at 2936 N. 52nd St. More.

8. Have fun at the Papillion Easter Egg Hunt. The free event will take place Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Halleck Park Shelter & Trail in Papillion. The egg hunt will begin at 1:05 p.m. with the youngest group. There will also be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and some of his friends. More.

9. Find the Roaming Easter Bunny. On Saturday, head to Village Pointe Shopping Center from 1:30 to 5 p.m. to find the Easter Bunny. He'll be roaming throughout the shopping center handing out Easter eggs filled with candy and gift cards from various Village Pointe stores. Don't forget to bring your camera to take pictures with the Bunny. Village Pointe Shopping Center is located at 17305 Davenport St. More.

10. Learn about plants. Head to Lauritzen Gardens to check out “Wonders Under Glass,” a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass. There will also be paper art installations by garden stuff and photography by Chris Helzer. Guests can explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed to a beautiful bloom, and learn about the beauty and fragility of nature. Find out what plants need to help them grow, how seeds move and the role plants play in Nebraska’s ecosystems. The exhibit goes through May 8. More.

11. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

12. Design an airplane. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week's event activity is Airplane Design Challenge! Students will make paper airplanes and compete to see whose design is most effective. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

13. Make a floral llama canvas. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a pretty floral llama canvas. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.

14. Learn about forests. "Forever Forest" is now open at the Omaha Children's Museum through April 16. Kids and families can explore the realities of forests through play while they learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products we use that are made from trees. The exhibit includes a tree top climber, a realistic mini replica of a Union Pacific engine, a kid-sized home under construction for children to help build and more. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

15. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.

16. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

17. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

18. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

19. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

20. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

