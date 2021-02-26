Bullying comes in many shapes, forms. Here’s how to recognize it and act on your child’s behalf

It was a horrifying moment.
That’s how the mother of a seventh-grader described her daughter’s disclosure that a fellow student had said she was a failed abortion.
She should kill herself, the student had suggested.
The mom called her daughter’s school, and the situation was discussed with the student and his parents. But while there have been no more terrible remarks, there has been a backlash.
“She’s being teased for going to the counselor,’’ said the girl’s mom, who did not want to be identified.
Both fall under the mantle of bullying, said Dr. Cassie Reeve, a psychologist at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. It comes in many shapes and forms, from verbal comments, physical contact and rumor-spreading to cyberbullying.
According to statistics, 28 percent of children ages 6 to 12 have experienced bullying. Seventy percent have witnessed it.
“That’s why parents should have periodic conversations and check-ins on friendships and other relationships at school in general,’’ Reeve said.
She also suggested that parents monitor their children for signs of anxiety or depression if concerns about bullying arise. Kids who are bullied sometimes don’t want to go to school and start to have academic problems.
The good news is that schools are being more proactive, Reeve said. The majority have an anti-bullying curriculum, which allows kids to have more information about how to handle bullying or to be supportive if they witness it.
Our seventh-grade mom said her daughter is doing OK. The youngster joined a support group, but her mom wishes there also was a support group for the student doing the bullying with qualified individuals to run it.
“What are they doing to help him handle the aggression?’’ she asked. “It’s not the victim’s fault.’’
Reeve suggests that schools increase supervision in the classroom as well as in hallways, playgrounds and other less-supervised areas where bullying is more likely to happen.
“Kids are less likely to bully in supervised areas because they typically don’t want to get caught,’’ she said.
Children need to feel safe at school. Reeve has these suggestions if your child shares that he or she has been bullied:
• Be supportive. Children need to know they can come to their parents with situations like this. They also need to know that teachers are there for them, too.
• Refrain from criticizing how your child handled the situation. Instead, discover what happened and if there were any witnesses. Find out if your child has let professionals at school know what occurred. Many times, information isn’t shared with the school. “If bullying is directed toward one student, it is likely that other children are being bullied by the same individual,’’ Reeve says. “The school should know so they (administration) can intervene.’’
• Let your child know that you are sorry for what happened and that you are going to help them figure out a way to handle the situation. Encourage them to talk about bullying and gather as much information as possible. Help to come up with a plan for how to handle bullying if it happens again. “The difficult thing is, we can’t control the actions and statements of others,’’ Reeve said. “What we can control is what is done in response to the bullying to make a child feel safe.’’
• When a school support group isn’t enough, contact a professional counselor.
• Model pro-social behavior for your children. Show them how to develop friendships and to be a good friend.
