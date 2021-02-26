Bullying comes in many shapes, forms. Here’s how to recognize it and act on your child’s behalf

The good news is that schools are being more proactive, Reeve said. The majority have an anti-bullying curriculum, which allows kids to have more information about how to handle bullying or to be supportive if they witness it.

Our seventh-grade mom said her daughter is doing OK. The youngster joined a support group, but her mom wishes there also was a support group for the student doing the bullying with qualified individuals to run it.

“What are they doing to help him handle the aggression?’’ she asked. “It’s not the victim’s fault.’’

Reeve suggests that schools increase supervision in the classroom as well as in hallways, playgrounds and other less-supervised areas where bullying is more likely to happen.

“Kids are less likely to bully in supervised areas because they typically don’t want to get caught,’’ she said.

Children need to feel safe at school. Reeve has these suggestions if your child shares that he or she has been bullied:

• Be supportive. Children need to know they can come to their parents with situations like this. They also need to know that teachers are there for them, too.