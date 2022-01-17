 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bust boredom with Snowman Tin Can Knockdown
010222-owh-mom-snowmen.jpg

Snowman tin can bowling

 Kiley Cruse/The World-Herald

On days where it's just too cold to play outside, bring out the fun indoor games. Try something new with this Snowman Tin Can Knockdown game. 

It's easy to create and the kids will have fun competing against each other to see who can knock down the snowman first. 

Snowman Tin Can Knockdown

Supplies:

• Empty tin cans

• White spray paint

• Orange and black paint or permanent markers

• Pom-poms, bean bags or tennis balls

Directions:

1. Wash and dry six or 10 tin cans.

2. Spray-paint the outside of the cans with white paint. You will probably need a couple coats. Allow the paint to dry thoroughly between coats. (Alternately, you could brush on white acrylic paint.)

3. Using orange paint or a marker, add a carrot shape to the middle of the can.

4. Using black paint or a marker, add the rest of the facial features: eyes, mouth and even eyebrows.

5. Set up your tin cans indoors or outside, depending on the weather. Indoors use pom-poms or bean bags to knock them down. Outdoors bean bags and tennis balls work well.

TIP: If you have young children or if you are nervous about painting details onto the cans directly, try cutting out the details from cardstock or felt and gluing them on.

Expand the game

— Make it harder each time by moving your throwing line further away from the tin can snowmen.

— Grab a larger ball and try bowling a ball instead of throwing it.

— Turn it into a math game by adding numbers to the back of the tin cans. Then have the kids add up the points of what they knocked down.

***

This article originally appeared in the January 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

