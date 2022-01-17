Bust boredom with Snowman Tin Can Knockdown

On days where it's just too cold to play outside, bring out the fun indoor games. Try something new with this Snowman Tin Can Knockdown game.

It's easy to create and the kids will have fun competing against each other to see who can knock down the snowman first.

Snowman Tin Can Knockdown

Supplies:

• Empty tin cans

• White spray paint

• Orange and black paint or permanent markers

• Pom-poms, bean bags or tennis balls

Directions:

1. Wash and dry six or 10 tin cans.

2. Spray-paint the outside of the cans with white paint. You will probably need a couple coats. Allow the paint to dry thoroughly between coats. (Alternately, you could brush on white acrylic paint.)

3. Using orange paint or a marker, add a carrot shape to the middle of the can.

4. Using black paint or a marker, add the rest of the facial features: eyes, mouth and even eyebrows.