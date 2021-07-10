Busy mom offers 6 tips for creating a luxurious laundry room

“It’s my favorite room in the house,” Heather Mahowald said with a deep sigh and a smile.
You might think she was talking about a bathroom — the kind with a luxurious Jacuzzi where a mother of four can catch some rare solo time.
Not this mom. While raising two daughters and two sons, ages 1, 3, 5 and 7, she’s also a major in the Air Force Reserve. Organization comes with her professional territory.
That’s why her new laundry room ranks as her favorite space, followed in close second place by a recently added mudroom.
“I was getting angry with the disorganization multiple times a week,” Heather said of her decision to remodel. “The laundry room was a huge issue. It wasn’t big enough for folding, so there were always clothes in the living room. I was convinced I needed to move into a bigger house. Then it hit me. We didn’t need to move. We needed to utilize the space better.”
To accomplish this, Heather and her husband, Eric, enlisted the help of Amy Tokos, a certified professional organizer and owner of Freshly Organized. Together they devised a two-phase plan.
First they would convert open loft space on the home’s second floor into a room for the family’s youngest child. Then they would move the laundry room upstairs into a former nursery. The reconfiguration cleared the way for a mudroom off the garage.
Using existing rooms in new ways streamlined Heather’s home and taught her a valuable lesson.
“If you’re feeling squished in your house, there’s a lot you can do to change the utilization of space. I am so happy we didn’t move. This feels like a nice home with great space. My stress level is way down.”
Heather's transformational tips:
1. The Ease of Proximity: Re-locating the laundry room next to bedrooms and a bathroom means dirty clothes go directly into a hamper.
2. Room for Sorting: The laundry room now includes spaces for six laundry baskets – one for each member of the household. An 8-foot counter makes sorting and folding on laundry day a snap, too.
3. Hanging and Stacking: Heather swapped drying racks for hooks. “This is my lazy way of hanging shirts to dry,” she said. Extra shelves work for sheets and blankets.
4. Small Counter, Big Use: Minimal counter space provides a drop zone for Heather’s purse and incoming mail. It’s also home to a small charging station for electronics.
5. Soaring Storage: Cabinet space provides room for “seasonal switcheroos.” Swimsuits and snow pants can be tucked away and then rotated with the seasons. Cubbies above the hooks provide easy access to stored items.