Busy mom offers 6 tips for creating a luxurious laundry room

“It’s my favorite room in the house,” Heather Mahowald said with a deep sigh and a smile.

You might think she was talking about a bathroom — the kind with a luxurious Jacuzzi where a mother of four can catch some rare solo time.

Not this mom. While raising two daughters and two sons, ages 1, 3, 5 and 7, she’s also a major in the Air Force Reserve. Organization comes with her professional territory.

That’s why her new laundry room ranks as her favorite space, followed in close second place by a recently added mudroom.

“I was getting angry with the disorganization multiple times a week,” Heather said of her decision to remodel. “The laundry room was a huge issue. It wasn’t big enough for folding, so there were always clothes in the living room. I was convinced I needed to move into a bigger house. Then it hit me. We didn’t need to move. We needed to utilize the space better.”

To accomplish this, Heather and her husband, Eric, enlisted the help of Amy Tokos, a certified professional organizer and owner of Freshly Organized. Together they devised a two-phase plan.