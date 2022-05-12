Cactus rocks are perfect if you lack a green thumb

If you’re a busy, working parent, buying and taking care of real plants can be a bit... cumbersome.

You have to remember to water them regularly and you need to make sure their soil is just right.

If you don’t have time for real plants, but want something green to spruce up your house, try making these rock cactus plants. They’re fun to make and easy to keep up with because — you guessed it — they’re not real.

What you’ll need:

Rocks in various shapes — think tall and skinny similar to a cactus (if you want flowers, find some smaller ones)

Acrylic paints in various shades of green

Paint pens to draw on detail

Hot glue gun

A small pot

Small garden rocks

What you’ll do:

1. To start, wash off your rocks. Make sure there’s no dirt or moss growing on them.

2. Once dry, get to painting. I suggest doing this outside or at least spreading newspaper down and having lots of paper towels available. It can get messy (even for adults).

3. Once dry, use the paint pens to draw on details such as the spines. 4. Take your pot and fill with some small garden rocks. Then you can start assembling your cacti. If you created small flowers for your cacti, you can hot glue them to the bigger rocks.

5. Enjoy!