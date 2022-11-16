Calico Corn craft provides fall fun, math education

Calico Corn is often used as a fall decoration. Get the kids involved in the fun and let them make these pony bead calico corn decorations.

Our testers, ages 2 to 8, had a blast making these. They stayed engaged in the project for more than a hour. The two steps that involve twisting the pipe cleaners proved to be the hardest part for their little hands.

This is also a great craft to practice math concepts. Our kids practiced counting as 14 beads per pipe cleaner is about perfect. And when it comes to stringing the beads, they can be added in a completely random order. But our kiddos made some very cute decorations practicing the AB and ABC patterns they were learning in school.

What you need

Fall-colored pony beads: white, yellow, orange, red, maroon and/or brown

Tan pipe cleaners

What you do

1. Twist four pipe cleaners together at the center. Then fan them out to look like a star (or one of our testers said it looked like a spider).

2. In any order, add about 14 pony beads to each of the eight pipe cleaner segments. There should be about 1 to 1½ inches not filled with beads.

3. Bring the pipe cleaner ends together. Take the top portion of one of the pipe cleaners and wrap it around the other seven to secure the top. Slightly fan out the remaining to look like the tassels of corn.