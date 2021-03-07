Camp directors deciding how much to resume in-person activities

The coronavirus upended plans for summer camps last year, and as spring nears camp directors are having to decide how much can go back to normal this summer.
Jami Biodrowski, director of Camp Easterseals Nebraska, said her camp went all-virtual last year. She hopes to resume some in-person activities this summer in addition to retaining a virtual component.
Usually the camp attracts more than 200 campers with disabilities to the campgrounds it uses near Fremont, Nebraska. Campers stay from two to six days. But the switch to online led to a drop-off in numbers. Last year, about 75 participated in virtual camp.
“The primary reason people go to camp is to meet new friends and be away from their caregivers, and you can’t replicate that’’ at virtual camp, Biodrowski said.
Some would-be campers faced technological barriers to virtual camp, such as slow internet speeds in rural areas. Some older campers weren’t accustomed to the technology. (Campers in 2019 ranged in age from 5 to 85.)
Some students had “total burnout” from virtual classes in the spring and couldn’t tolerate online activities in the summer, she said.
The Easterseals campers who did go virtual were sent a “camp in a box” kit containing a T-shirt and other goodies, along with a workbook and supplies for activities. Then every night they’d Zoom with camp counselors.
“The campers who did it really enjoyed it, and a lot of the families were shockingly surprised by how much their campers liked it,’’ Biodrowski said.
One positive that came out of it: Easterseals Nebraska served new campers. Some of them had never gotten off a waiting list in previous years, and others had caregivers who were hesitant to let them go in person.
She said the virtual experience helped build trust between the caregivers – frequently parents – and camp organizers and counselors. And maybe those campers can enjoy the experience in person someday.
Biodrowski hopes to resume some in-person activities this summer in addition to retaining the virtual fun. She’s thinking of having “sampler camps,” where campers could come for two or three hours of canoeing, say, or fishing or crafts.
The nonprofit is also partnering with Omaha-area day camps so Easterseals campers can join their fun, too. Easterseals counselors and the camp nurse could go along to support the special needs of the campers.
COVID-19 vaccines won’t be required for Easterseals campers this year, Biodrowski said. But one thing camp organizers like her will have to figure out for 2022, when camps are expected to resume a more normal level of in-person activities, is whether to require vaccines.