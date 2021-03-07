Camp directors deciding how much to resume in-person activities

“The campers who did it really enjoyed it, and a lot of the families were shockingly surprised by how much their campers liked it,’’ Biodrowski said.

One positive that came out of it: Easterseals Nebraska served new campers. Some of them had never gotten off a waiting list in previous years, and others had caregivers who were hesitant to let them go in person.

She said the virtual experience helped build trust between the caregivers – frequently parents – and camp organizers and counselors. And maybe those campers can enjoy the experience in person someday.

Biodrowski hopes to resume some in-person activities this summer in addition to retaining the virtual fun. She’s thinking of having “sampler camps,” where campers could come for two or three hours of canoeing, say, or fishing or crafts.

The nonprofit is also partnering with Omaha-area day camps so Easterseals campers can join their fun, too. Easterseals counselors and the camp nurse could go along to support the special needs of the campers.