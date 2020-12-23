Can sick moms breastfeed?

Breastfeeding is not just a way to provide nutrition to your baby; it also provides protection from diseases. It seems counter-intuitive, but continuing to breastfeed while you are sick actually helps your baby avoid contracting the disease you have.

Why should moms continue to breastfeed when they’re sick?

In most cases, by the time moms show symptoms of an illness, their baby has already been exposed. However, breastfeeding moms haven’t only been unknowingly passing on germs, but also protection against those germs!

When we begin to get sick, our body increases production of antibodies – blood proteins that combat and eliminate the germs that are making us sick. When breastfeeding, these antibodies also go into a mother’s milk, and they are transferred to the breastfed baby when he or she eats. These milk-transferred antibodies are often sufficient in keeping their baby healthy.

Tips for breastfeeding while sick.