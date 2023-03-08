If you are feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day, you could try your hand as catching a leprechaun.

This can be a tricky task as leprechauns can be very sneaky. But by employing both imagination and science, kids can build a trap and wait with anticipation.

That's right, there's science involved.

Kindergartners at St. Pius X/St. Leo School have been building them for nearly a decade. Teacher Kelli Swift said that in March, science lessons involve learning about simple machines such a levers, pulleys, wedges, inclined planes, wheels and axels and screws. The students then get to put their knowledge of those simple machines to the test to build a leprechaun trap.

Good options for supplies include: Dixie cups, pipe cleaners, paper towel tubes, string, tissue paper, all sizes of boxes, netting, wooden spools, rubber bands, paper clips, craft sticks and construction paper.

"You can build a lot of things out of pipe cleaners. They are so versatile. They can become ladders or screws," said Swift. "Netting is also good. You can trap leprechauns under nets."

Decoration is important, too. Keep in mind, leprechauns love gold, shamrocks, anything green, rainbows and all things shiny and sparkly. In addition to construction paper, crayons and markers, consider glitter, foil and stickers — such as rainbows and clovers.

With a number of books on the subject — a few include "The Night Before St. Patrick's Day," "How to Catch a Leprechaun," "How to Trap a Leprechaun" and "Three Ways to Trap a Leprechaun" — there is plenty of literary inspiration for kids.

Once your trap is built, don't forget to bait it.

"You can use Lucky Charms cereal or gold coins," Swift said.

Good luck!

