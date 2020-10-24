Candy: You can't stop it on Halloween, but you can control it

Halloween is one of the worst days of the year for Denise Bryson, a dietitian at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
“Candy, candy, candy,’’ she says. “And parents don’t know what to do with it.’’
But dressing up and trick-or-treating is a blast for her family, too. So it’s all about moderation, Bryson said.
She works with the HEROES weight management program at Children’s and counsels participants on healthy options this time of year. Halloween is the start of a long season of social eating. Her tips for warding off frightful calories and sugar highs:
• Don’t skip dinner: Kids may be too excited to get into their costume and start trick-or-treating, but a healthy meal can stop them from gorging on candy later. “They aren’t going to be as hungry by the time they get home,’’ Bryson said.
• Step up the pace: Bryson and her daughters move fast, seeing how many houses they can hit on the big night. Scurrying through the neighborhood helps work off the effects of the extra sugar.
• Keep it small: There isn’t a good kind of candy to hand out, although Bryson admits Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are her favorite. Just pass out the bite-sized versions and limit the portions. Don’t leave a bowl outside. It encourages kids to grab a handful.
• Candy alternatives: Bryson suggests stickers, temporary tattoos, pencils, erasers, Play-Doh, quarters, sugar-free gum and fruit. “It’s a different alternative, especially for those kids with food allergies.’’
• The mother lode: Kids love checking out their candy haul at night’s end. And once it’s in the house, Bryson said, they think they need it every day. She lets her children pick out five to 10 pieces of candy and then gives the rest away or takes it to work.
• Where to donate: There are plenty of options, such as the Halloween candy buyback program with your local dentist or Operation Shoebox’s trick-or-treat for troops program.
• Make it a game: Just like Elf on the Shelf at Christmas, there’s now Switch Witch or the Sugar Goblin for Halloween. Children turn in their candy to the witch or goblin, and receive a prize in return, such as a trip to the zoo or a day at the park.
