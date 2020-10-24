Candy: You can't stop it on Halloween, but you can control it

Halloween is one of the worst days of the year for Denise Bryson, a dietitian at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

“Candy, candy, candy,’’ she says. “And parents don’t know what to do with it.’’

But dressing up and trick-or-treating is a blast for her family, too. So it’s all about moderation, Bryson said.

She works with the HEROES weight management program at Children’s and counsels participants on healthy options this time of year. Halloween is the start of a long season of social eating. Her tips for warding off frightful calories and sugar highs:

• Don’t skip dinner: Kids may be too excited to get into their costume and start trick-or-treating, but a healthy meal can stop them from gorging on candy later. “They aren’t going to be as hungry by the time they get home,’’ Bryson said.

• Step up the pace: Bryson and her daughters move fast, seeing how many houses they can hit on the big night. Scurrying through the neighborhood helps work off the effects of the extra sugar.