Cardboard robots are the perfect way to use up those Amazon boxes

Throughout this pandemic, one thing’s for certain: boxes are piling up in our homes with many of us ordering more items online.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, consumers closed out the last quarter of 2020 spending an astounding 32.1% more online with U.S. merchants than the same period in 2019.
So what can you do with all that cardboard besides send it to the recycle bin? Here's one idea.
Box Robot
Supplies:
• Cardboard boxes, in a range of sizes
• Box cutter (adult use only)
• Pencil
• Packing tape
• Paper towel rolls or wrapping paper roll
• Paper cups
• Markers
• Other embellishments of child's choosing
Directions:
1. Build your robot's body. Start with a pile of shipping boxes. Find one large enough to fit over your child's torso.
2. Mark the arm and head holes with a pencil. Using a box cutter, cut out the holes.
3. Find a smaller box for the head piece. Place the box over the child's head and mark where holes should be cut in order for the child to see. Remove the box and using the box cutter, cut the holes.
4. Give your child free rein to build out the robot with other small boxes, paper tubes, and other recycled materials. Attach pieces with packing or duct tape.
5. Use markers, stickers, bottle caps, tin foil or other embellishments to further decorate the robot costume.
6. Have your child put on the costume and bring the robot to life with sound effects and stories.
