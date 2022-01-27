Cathedral Flower Festival, Lights at Midtown Crossing and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Check out a flower festival. Check out beautiful spring blooms this weekend during the 2022 Cathedral Flower Festival. The flower show will be open for public viewing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend. In addition to blooms, guests can also listen to music from various performers. Additionally, there will be refreshments and treats from the Lithuanian Bakery, shopping and other exhibits in the Cathedral Cultural Center, which is directly east of the Cathedral from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More.
2. Jam out with Omaha Street Percussion. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring Omaha Street Percussion. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.
3. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.
4. Look at the lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
5. Learn about math. Do Space will host a Littles Lab: Let's Do Math program this Saturday for children ages 2 to 5. In the class, kids will learn about math basics like number and shape recognition, counting and addition. They'll get to use interactive math learning toys such as tablets, board games and apps to help do math. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Masks are required in the building for everyone aged 3 and up. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
6. Do some STEM activities. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
7. Make a Valentine's Day vase. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a Valentine’s Day mason jar vase. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. More. No registration is required. More.
8. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.
9. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
10. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
11. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
12. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
13. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.