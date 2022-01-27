Cathedral Flower Festival, Lights at Midtown Crossing and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Check out a flower festival. Check out beautiful spring blooms this weekend during the 2022 Cathedral Flower Festival. The flower show will be open for public viewing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend. In addition to blooms, guests can also listen to music from various performers. Additionally, there will be refreshments and treats from the Lithuanian Bakery, shopping and other exhibits in the Cathedral Cultural Center, which is directly east of the Cathedral from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More.

2. Jam out with Omaha Street Percussion. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring Omaha Street Percussion. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.