'Cauliflower smells like toots' and other hilarious dinnertime observations my daughter makes

I hate cooking. HATE it. I know it’s a character flaw — a trait that would surely disappoint my late grandmother — but that is my truth and I’m sorry.

I mean, I really enjoy eating, if that helps. And I certainly enjoy my family enjoying their food. I’d just prefer not to be the person preparing it.

So when the 6-year-old gave me some constructive criticism on my dinner dish rotation, I wasn’t exactly thrilled. But the more I look at her suggestions, the more sense they make.

• “Regular chicken isn’t as good as chicken nuggets.”

Here I’ve been, baking breasts of chicken in the oven like an absolute chump when the kid prefers Tyson microwave nuggets.

• “Goulash would be better without all the tomatoes.”

According to the first grader, the tomatoes are far too squishy and bring the whole dish down. In her humble opinion, simplifying the recipe so it’s merely beef, noodles and “the tomato water” would make goulash perfection.

• “Ham shouldn’t be pink because pigs are pink, so it reminds you what you’re eating.”

Yeah, she’s not wrong. Perhaps a little brown food coloring would make ham more palatable.

Or…not.

• “Instead of vegetables on the side, why can’t we have pancakes on the side?”

Tacos and pancakes, pork chops and pancakes, Sloppy Joes and pancakes — anything and everything prepared for dinner should certainly come with a small plate of flapjacks on the side.

My name is Lynn Kirkle, and I approve this suggestion.

• “We should have hamburgers and French fries more often.”

When she’s right, she’s right, and the kid is definitely right about this one. Actually, I think this is proof that my first grader is a literal GENIUS.

• “You make spaghetti and meatballs a LOT.”

Yes, this is absolutely true, and I don’t see it changing anytime in the near future. Spaghetti is my favorite — and I mean SUPER FAVE favorite — food, so I selfishly make it for the family at least once a week.

But for the record, I make it from scratch. That has to count for something, right? And it cooks for six hours. That kind of long-game timing surely means it’s authentically authentic and worthy of excessive repetition.

Or at least that’s what I tell myself to justify my lack of originality.

• “Did you make lasagna with the leftovers? It tastes just like your spaghetti.”

Oops. I didn’t expect her to catch onto that. Yes, I do, in fact, use the spaghetti sauce and meatballs as the base for my lasagna, and no, I’m not sorry.

• “Cauliflower smells like toots.”

I believe I said something along the lines of “no, it doesn’t” in response to her statement, but if I’m being honest, the kid really hit the nail on the head with this one. Even if you like it (and I definitely do NOT), you have to admit that cauliflower doesn’t exactly smell delicious.

• “Hot dogs are better than casserole.”

I’m not sure if she was filing a complaint against my casserole, or merely expressing her love of the frankfurter.

• “Home pizza is not the same as restaurant pizza.”

Truer words have never been spoken, and I pledge my eternal devotion to the deliciousness that is delivery pizza.

Kids have a lot of opinions and aren’t shy about sharing them. Have your kids given you any feedback on the way you perform your parental chores?

***

Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.