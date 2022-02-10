Celebrate Black History Month, watch a magic show and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

5. Look at the lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.

6. Learn about letters. Do Space will host a Littles Lab: Let's Learn Letters program this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. In the class, kids will play games and use apps that help with letter recognition, how letters sound and writing out letters. They'll also explore other letter sense games, activities and read aloud in this class for preschoolers and their parents. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Masks are required in the building for everyone aged 3 and up. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.