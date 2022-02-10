Celebrate Black History Month, watch a magic show and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Watch a family-friendly movie. Head to Marcus Theaters this weekend for their Kids Dream Winter Film Series. "Spirit Untamed" will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3.21. Families can snag up to two free tickets to the show by redeeming vouchers courtesy of American Family Insurance. The Kids Dream Winter Film Series will run through April 3. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha,14304 West Maple Road; Village Pointe Cinema, 304 North 174th St.; and Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue. More.
2. Watch a magic show. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the Joe the Magician. Abracadabra and hocus pocus makes this whole show work with live animals, beautiful colors and a lot of audience participation. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.
3. Celebrate Black History Month. Now through Feb. 27, head to the Omaha Children's Museum to celebrate Black History Month. The. museum will share facts and stories on social media throughout the month, and hold in-house storytimes through Feb. 27. Volunteers from the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Teacher Education Department will help with the story time and the activity each day. The story they'll be reading is "Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History" by Schele Williams. After the story, kids will learn and play historic children's games. Story time is included with museum admission. Masks are required for ages 5 and older. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
4. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.
5. Look at the lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
6. Learn about letters. Do Space will host a Littles Lab: Let's Learn Letters program this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. In the class, kids will play games and use apps that help with letter recognition, how letters sound and writing out letters. They'll also explore other letter sense games, activities and read aloud in this class for preschoolers and their parents. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Masks are required in the building for everyone aged 3 and up. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
7. Learn about earthquakes. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week will feature earthquakes, including what systems scientists use to predict and measure them and how to create buildings that can withstand them. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
8. Make a Valentine's Day craft. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a Galentine's Day champagne tassel. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.
9. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.
10. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
11. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
12. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
13. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
14. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.