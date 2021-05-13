Celebrate CB, meet superheroes and 5+ other fun things to do this weekend

3. Have some superhero fun. The Omaha Children's Museum will host a DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Night this weekend. Visit the museum and watch as superheroes take over. Families can enjoy Superhero Science with the museum's S.T.E.A.M. cart, create their very own superhero identity, test their skills on the obstacle course and even meet some of their favorite heroes. Activities are included with museum admission, which is $14 for kids ages 2-15, $14 for adults 16-59 and $13 for seniors 60 and older. The fun will go Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required for ages 5 and older, and are encouraged for ages 2-5. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.