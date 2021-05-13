Celebrate CB, meet superheroes and 5+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place May 13-16.
1. Check out Celebrate CB. The annual event in Council Bluffs may look a little different this year, but it will still offer plenty of fun. The week-long event, which will take place May 11-15, will include a community clean up, a farmer's market, Wellness Wednesday on the Trails, a scavenger hunt and more. The event will take place at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.
2. Watch a movie. Come to Falconwood Park Thursday for the return off their Drive-in Movies series. "Jurassic Park" will be shown on a 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. Tickets are priced per vehicle and are $8 for one person, $16 for two people or $24 for three or more people. The event will host a food truck and a concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar for the adults. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Drive-in passes can tune into 101.3 to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. Falconwood Park is located at 905 Allied Road in Bellevue. More.
3. Have some superhero fun. The Omaha Children's Museum will host a DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Night this weekend. Visit the museum and watch as superheroes take over. Families can enjoy Superhero Science with the museum's S.T.E.A.M. cart, create their very own superhero identity, test their skills on the obstacle course and even meet some of their favorite heroes. Activities are included with museum admission, which is $14 for kids ages 2-15, $14 for adults 16-59 and $13 for seniors 60 and older. The fun will go Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required for ages 5 and older, and are encouraged for ages 2-5. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
4. Check out Woofstock. Come to Midtown Crossing at Turner Park Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the return of Woofstock, a dog-focused free event that brings pets, their humans and the community together for an energetic day. The day will include a "Pup-Up Tennis Ball Park," music by DJ JAB, a bone bar, a "Pup-A-Razzi" photo booth, DIY paw print canvas, outdoor yard games, shopping and more. Midtown Crossing at Turner Park is located at 3110 Farnam St.
5. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
6. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
7. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
8. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
9. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance.