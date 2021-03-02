Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with these Seuss-inspired treats

Did you know Dr. Seuss's birthday is March 2?

That's right! Theodor Seuss Geisel, who used the pen name Dr. Seuss, was born in 1904. If he were still alive, he'd be 117 this year!

Celebrate with this simple treat!

Instructions

1. Wash fresh whole strawberries.

2. Add blue food coloring to vanilla frosting (or marshmallow creme for a healthier version). Dip two-thirds of each strawberry into blue frosting/marshmallow creme.

3. Use a piping bag and add a dollop of white frosting to strawberry.

4. Cut a very small piece off the corner of a sandwich bag. Spoon in a tablespoon of black frosting. Pipe a one or two on top of the white frosting.

5. Serve imediately and enjoy.

***

This article originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of the Momaha Magazine.