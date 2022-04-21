Celebrate Earth Day, meet Ms. Frizzle and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Celebrate Children's Day at Omaha libraries. Events will be held at various branches April 18-27. But on April 23, head to the South Omaha library for a special event celebrating the day. Kids can play a library-themed game of Lotería (BINGO). Additionally, children will take home a free book, while supplies last. Children of all ages and their families are welcome. El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children's Day/Book Day), commonly known as Día, is a celebration of children, families, diversity and reading. The library is located at 2808 Q St. More.

2. Meet Ms. Frizzle. Head to the Omaha Children's Museum Friday through Sunday for Ms. Frizzle's Wacky Science Weekend. The weekend will include a slime bar, catch science shows, a chance to make volcanoes erupt and more. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More.

3. Celebrate Earth Day. The 33rd annual Earth Day Omaha will take place Saturday in Elmwood Park. The event will include more than 100 exhibits and vendors, live music, food and beer, a demonstration tent, family-friendly activities and much more. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EarthDayOmaha.org.

4. Enjoy breakfast as a family. The Sons of The American Legion Squadron 112 will host a Children & Youth Month Breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults. Children 12 and younger eat free with a paid adult. During the event, kids can also see, climb and explore vehicles from the Irvington Fire Department, American Legion Riders, Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff, Nebraska Army National Guard and the Nebraska State Patrol. The breakfast will take place at the Benson American Legion Post (VFW Post #2503) at 8904 Military Road. Curbside orders will also be available. More.

5. Learn about how to stay healthy. The YMCA Healthy Kids Day will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St. The event is free and will include goody bags and helmets while supplies last. No registration is required. If COVID cases in the area begin to rise, Healthy Kids Day will be moved to a drive-thru event on Saturday, April 23. More.

6. Check out a youth triathlon. Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Dr., will host a youth triathlong Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Kids will have fun running, biking and swimming during this recreational event. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt, bib number and an award. More.

7. Check out an art open house. Hot Shops Art Center’s spring open house will take place Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event is free. Guests can meet the center’s current artists, learn more about their tools and processes, see demonstrations and purchase their latest works. Hot Shops Art Center is located at 1301 Nicholas St. More.

8. Learn about plants. Head to Lauritzen Gardens to check out “Wonders Under Glass,” a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass. There will also be paper art installations by garden stuff and photography by Chris Helzer. Guests can explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed to a beautiful bloom, and learn about the beauty and fragility of nature. Find out what plants need to help them grow, how seeds move and the role plants play in Nebraska’s ecosystems. The exhibit goes through May 8. More.

9. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

10. Make snap circuits. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week's event activity is Snap Circuits. Students will use snap circuits to explore electricity and engineering, as well as building complex literacy and problem solving skills involved in reading and following directions. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

11. Make a colorful pom-pom garland. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a colorful pom-pom garland. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.

12. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.

13. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

14. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

15. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

16. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

17. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.