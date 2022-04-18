 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate Earth Day with these easy clay pendants

I’ve always made it a point to celebrate Earth Day in some way. When I became a mom, I vowed to pass on my love for our home planet to my kids.

We try to do something kind for the Earth whenever we can. I teach them the importance of picking up trash and not littering. We recycle at home. We plant flowers and a vegetable garden. We’re not perfect, but we try to think “eco-friendly” as much as we can.

This year, we made these cute Earth Day pendants. They’re very easy, and they're fun for parents and kids to do together.

Earth Day pendants 4

Earth Day pendant.

Earth Day pendants

What you’ll need:

  • White clay
  • Roller
  • Small circle cookie cutter
  • String or elastic cord
  • Acrylic paint in blue, green and red
  • Paint brushes

What you’ll do:

To start, warm up your clay in your hand and then use a roller of some sort (I used a pen) to flatten the clay out to about ⅛-inch thick. I rolled mine out onto wax paper to keep from sticking to the surface of my table.

Use a small circle cookie cutter (or anything you can find at home — a lid, quarter, bottle cap, etc.) to cut out your pendants. Pendants can range in size! Then use a toothpick or some other small tool to create a hole in the top of the pendant. You can use a toothpick to create your designs in the clay before it dries or bakes or just paint them on after they’re dried.

If you’re using air-dry clay, let it sit to dry per instructions on the package. If you’re using polymer clay, bake them in the oven per instructions on the package. I used Sculpey brand polymer clay and baked them at 275 degrees for about 9 minutes.

Once cool, get to painting. Let fully dry and then use string or elastic cord to create a necklace.

(Source: Michaels.com)

20 fun crafts your family can make together

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

