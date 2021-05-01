Celebrate mom with these gorgeous felt flowers

Celebrate mom with this beautiful bouquet of felt roses that will never wither and die.

Felt flowers

Supplies:

• 9x12 felt sheet, 1 per bloom, in color(s) of your choice

• 9x12 felt sheet in green for leaves

• Low-temp glue gun

• Hot-glue sticks

• Scissors

• Small pom-poms

• Floral wire

Directions:

1. Begin by cutting felt circles for your rose. You’ll need one 4-inch circle, four 3-inch circles and five or six 2-inch circles.

2. Cut the 4-inch circle into a spiral. Starting from center, roll the spiral to form the middle of the rose; use hot glue to secure the shape at sides and bottom.

3. On each 3-inch and 2-inch circle, cut slits at 5, 6 and 7 o’clock. Overlap the edges of each slit and add hot glue to hold the shape of the petal you’ve just formed.