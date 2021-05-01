 Skip to main content
Celebrate mom with these gorgeous felt flowers
Celebrate mom with these gorgeous felt flowers

Celebrate mom with this beautiful bouquet of felt roses that will never wither and die.

Felt flowers

Supplies:

• 9x12 felt sheet, 1 per bloom, in color(s) of your choice

• 9x12 felt sheet in green for leaves

• Low-temp glue gun

• Hot-glue sticks

• Scissors

• Small pom-poms

• Floral wire

Directions:

1. Begin by cutting felt circles for your rose. You’ll need one 4-inch circle, four 3-inch circles and five or six 2-inch circles.

2. Cut the 4-inch circle into a spiral. Starting from center, roll the spiral to form the middle of the rose; use hot glue to secure the shape at sides and bottom.

3. On each 3-inch and 2-inch circle, cut slits at 5, 6 and 7 o’clock. Overlap the edges of each slit and add hot glue to hold the shape of the petal you’ve just formed.

4. With hot glue, attach the first layer of small petals around your center spiral; then anchor the larger petals to build out the bloom. Crown the center of the rose with a pom-pom.

5. Cut rose leaf shapes from green felt.

6. Use hot glue to secure the bloom and leaves to floral wire. Arrange in a vase and enjoy your everlasting bouquet!

This Mother's Day, take Mom on a picnic

