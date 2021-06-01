Celebrate National Doughnut Day with free doughnuts or make your own with these healthy recipes

I don’t know about you, but doughnuts are a big deal in my house.
We don’t get them very often, so when my two boys wake up to doughnuts (or we take a special trip to one of our favorite doughnut shops), it’s an event worth celebrating.
Did you know that Friday is National Doughnut Day?
To celebrate, several places are giving away free doughnuts to mark the special day. At Dunkin Donuts, you can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. Visit LaMars or a Krispy Kreme location to receive free doughnuts, as well. No purchase necessary.
But if you’d rather make your own healthier version at home, I have the perfect recipes for you.
The first doughnuts we made were banana-bread inspired. My kids absolutely love homemade banana bread and devour it within two days of me making it. So I knew these doughnuts (with a few chocolate chips and some cinnamon and sugar) would be a huge hit. The second was geared towards my favorite — blueberry muffins. I just love blueberries so this was a big hit with me and, as a bonus, my kids gobbled them up as well.
Banana Chocolate Chip Baked Doughnuts
Makes 12 doughnuts
Ingredients:
• 1 cup mashed ripe banana (roughly two small bananas)
• 1/2 cup raw cane sugar
• 1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter (melted)
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 2 cups spelt white flour (you can also use AP flour)
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup chocolate chips
• Optional: Cinnamon sugar topping (combine 1/4 cup raw cane sugar and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
Directions:
First, preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, combine the mashed banana, sugar and greek yogurt in a bowl and mix well.
Once that’s mixed, then add in your melted butter, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix well. Then add in flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and stir. Don’t overmix!
Next, fold in the chocolate chips using a spatula.
The easiest way to make doughnuts is to put the batter into a Ziplock bag, seal it shut and then cut the corner to create a piping bag. Then squeeze the batter out around your greased doughnut pan.
You can sprinkle your cinnamon and sugar mixture onto the top of each doughnut batter either before or after baking. (We dipped them into the mixture once they were done but before they were completely cool so we could get both sides.)
Bake your doughnuts for 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!
(Recipe from janieskitchen.com)
Blueberry Oatmeal Muffin Doughnuts
Ingredients:
• 2 cups rolled oats
• 1 1/2 cups whole milk
• 1 1/2 cups flour (we used whole wheat)
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 3/4 cup frozen blueberries
Instructions:
First, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease your doughnut pan (we just used cooking spray).
In a medium-sized bowl, mix the oats and milk together. Then, in a larger bowl, mix together the dry ingredients — flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and brown sugar — and make a well in the center. Here you’ll add the liquid ingredients and the oatmeal mixture until just combined. Don’t over mix.
Fill your doughnut pan to the top, and bake for 16 to 18 minutes (or until golden brown). Let cool and enjoy! These were a big hit with my kids. These would even be great with a light icing on top.
(Recipe from bearandlionmama.com/)
Enjoy — and happy National Doughnut Day!