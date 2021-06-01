Celebrate National Doughnut Day with free doughnuts or make your own with these healthy recipes

I don’t know about you, but doughnuts are a big deal in my house.

We don’t get them very often, so when my two boys wake up to doughnuts (or we take a special trip to one of our favorite doughnut shops), it’s an event worth celebrating.

Did you know that Friday is National Doughnut Day?

To celebrate, several places are giving away free doughnuts to mark the special day. At Dunkin Donuts, you can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. Visit LaMars or a Krispy Kreme location to receive free doughnuts, as well. No purchase necessary.

But if you’d rather make your own healthier version at home, I have the perfect recipes for you.

The first doughnuts we made were banana-bread inspired. My kids absolutely love homemade banana bread and devour it within two days of me making it. So I knew these doughnuts (with a few chocolate chips and some cinnamon and sugar) would be a huge hit. The second was geared towards my favorite — blueberry muffins. I just love blueberries so this was a big hit with me and, as a bonus, my kids gobbled them up as well.

Banana Chocolate Chip Baked Doughnuts

Makes 12 doughnuts

Ingredients: