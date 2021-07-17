 Skip to main content
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with frozen treats at home or across Omaha
Dairy Chef

Ice cream pictured at Dairy Chef, 3223 N. 204th St. in Elkhorn.

 JULIA NAGY, THE WORLD-HERALD

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday. Is there a better day to celebrate the beloved cold treat than right smack dab in the middle of summer?

I think not.

I have such wonderful memories of getting ice cream with my family as a kid, and the best was getting a free ice cream cone at our local Dairy Queen after every summer softball game.

Today, my family loves ice cream and we make it a point to have ice cream be a big part of our summer fun. We love dressing up store-bought ice cream, making our own, flagging down the ice cream truck (aka the "ding ding man") or visiting one of our favorite local spots.

You can jazz up your store-bought ice cream at home (the chocolate sprinkle bowls are so fun!) or even make your own with this simple bag technique. If you're lactose intolerant and don't do the whole ice cream thing, you can still enjoy a cold treat with these banana "nice cream" recipes.

One of the greatest ways to end a long weekend — or spice up a boring weekday night — is to jump in the car and head to one of Omaha's awesome ice cream spots. We've done the work for you and created a giant list of awesome ice cream places to check out this summer. See the list below.

