Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with frozen treats at home or across Omaha

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday. Is there a better day to celebrate the beloved cold treat than right smack dab in the middle of summer?

I think not.

I have such wonderful memories of getting ice cream with my family as a kid, and the best was getting a free ice cream cone at our local Dairy Queen after every summer softball game.

Today, my family loves ice cream and we make it a point to have ice cream be a big part of our summer fun. We love dressing up store-bought ice cream, making our own, flagging down the ice cream truck (aka the "ding ding man") or visiting one of our favorite local spots.