Celebrate our planet with these delicious Earth Day popcorn treats

Directions:

1. Pop popcorn and remove all unpopped kernels. Divide into two large bowls.

2. In a medium pot over medium heat, combine corn syrup, butter, cold water, powdered sugar and marshmallows. Heat and stir until the mixture comes to a boil.

3. Carefully pour half the marshmallow mixture into a bowl (hot sugar mixture can burn your skin). Add blue food coloring to one half and green food coloring to the other. Mix each well.

4. Pour blue mixture over one bowl of popcorn and green over the other. Stir to coat each kernel.

5. Let cool a bit and then butter fingers so you can easily handle the popcorn.

6. To get a mixture of the two colors, lay out a large sheet of waxed paper. Spread one bowl of coated popcorn over the waxed paper. Sprinkle drops of the other color over the top.

7. Either fill Earth Day Treat Cups or form into 3-4 inch popcorn balls before they cool.

8. Wrap with plastic wrap and store at room temperature.

