Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these yummy lime green floats

Green food for St. Patrick's Day is a must. Start a tradition in your household with St. Patrick’s Day (lime sherbet) Floats.

Two ingredients and a couple of stirs, and these tangy treats are ready to serve. And they're good to the last drop!

St. Patrick’s Day Floats

What you'll need:

• Lime sherbet

• Lemon-lime soda

What you'll do:

1. In a drinking cup (we recommend clear glass), add 2-3 scoops of lime sherbet. (Adjust according to the size of the cup and personal preference.)

2. Slowly pour lemon-lime soda over the sherbet. Be careful — it will foam and rise if you pour too quickly.

3. Serve immediately with straws and spoons.

(Source: homecookingmemories.com)

