Celebrate the Lunar New Year, check out a bubble show and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Go on a Frosty February Hike. On Saturday, head to Hummel Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Park Road, to explore the trails with guided nature hikes from 10 a.m. to noon. The program, which is free, will start with the easiest trails and move to the advanced trails. Remember to dress for the weather. Crafts and hot chocolate will be available in the Nature Center. All ages are welcome. Registration required. More.

2. Watch the Amazing Bubble Show. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the Amazing Bubble Show. Come discover new tools to create bubbles, turn bubbles into smoke and even make bubbles big enough for a person to stand in. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.