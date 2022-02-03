Celebrate the Lunar New Year, check out a bubble show and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Go on a Frosty February Hike. On Saturday, head to Hummel Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Park Road, to explore the trails with guided nature hikes from 10 a.m. to noon. The program, which is free, will start with the easiest trails and move to the advanced trails. Remember to dress for the weather. Crafts and hot chocolate will be available in the Nature Center. All ages are welcome. Registration required. More.
2. Watch the Amazing Bubble Show. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the Amazing Bubble Show. Come discover new tools to create bubbles, turn bubbles into smoke and even make bubbles big enough for a person to stand in. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.
3. Celebrate the Lunar New Year. Now through Feb. 5, head to the Omaha Children's Museum to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Kids and their families can make crab rangoon in Kitchen ABCs and enjoy hands-on activities inspired by the holiday. Additionally, Saturday will feature performances and more activities, including the Lion Dance Troupe and a volunteer from Omaha Sister Cities writing names for guests in script. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
4. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.
5. Look at the lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
6. Learn about letters. Do Space will host a Littles Lab: Let's Learn Letters program this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. In the class, kids will play games and use apps that help with letter recognition, how letters sound and writing out letters. They'll also explore other letter sense games, activities and read aloud in this class for preschoolers and their parents. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Masks are required in the building for everyone aged 3 and up. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
7. Do some STEM activities. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week will feature a stick puzzle, a fun and challenging way to explore the world through math. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
8. Make a Valentine's Day craft. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a pink ombre necklace and keychain. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. More. No registration is required. More.
9. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.
10. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
11. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
12. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
13. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
14. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.