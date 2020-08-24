Celebrate the start of school with this traditional treat from Germany

When the first day of school rolls around in Germany, parents partake in a particularly sweet tradition. They present their children with a Schultüte (“Shool-too- tah”), a colorful cone filled with sweet treats, school supplies, small toys and other items.
While this is usually done for the first grade, it can be a family’s tradition throughout a child’s grade school years. Make going back to school extra fun with a Schultüte of your child’s own.
WHAT YOU DO
1. Roll a standard sheet of poster board or heavy cardstock (22-by-28 inches) tightly into a cone shape. If your child is a fan of something special like “Star Wars” or “Frozen,” a poster can be used; just be sure to roll it with poster board as backing for strength.
2. Secure the cone’s seam with duct, packing, painter’s or craft tape.
3. Decorate the cone with colorful stickers, rhinestones, paper cutouts, etc.
4. Tuck a few sheets of wadded tissue paper into the tip of the cone to help keep its shape.
5. Fill cone with fun surprises. (See our suggestions).
6. Glue or tape a couple of sheets of tissue paper around the top of the cone, leaving about 6 inches overhang. Gather ends of tissue paper and tie shut with ribbon to create a sort of carrot top.
7. Present cone to your child on the first day of school.
Note: This idea is easily adapted for a child’s birthday gift, too.
CONE SURPRISES
These items are sure to bring a grin the first day of school. Most cost only a few dollars each, making it easy to fill a cone for $20 or less. Scroll through the slideshow for ideas and inspiration.
• Metallic pencils
• Pipe cleaners
• Soft grip scissors
• Gummy candies
• Bouncy balls
• Card games
• Mini dominoes
• Balsa wood airplane kit
• Locker magnets
• Metal model kit
• Temporary tattoos
• Rosette necklace
• Nail polish
• Hair clips
SOURCES: Mangelsen’s and Rosie Jane
