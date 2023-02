Art students at Papillion-La Vista High School installed a new mural in the high school’s art and media hallway. Seven students were selected to work on the mural during art class or after school. The mural features “MONARCHS” in Hollywood-style lettering in front of a dramatic sunset. Each student was responsible for filling in a letter with a vignette representing an aspect of student life, including academics, activities, and athletics. Students first painted over the old mural, which was painted by PLHS students 20 years ago. Their sponsor, art teacher Shawn Blevins, facilitated and supervised the student project.