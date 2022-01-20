Check out cool cars, visit Frozen's Arendelle and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Have some Frozen fun. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, head to the Omaha Children's Museum for "Weekend at Arendelle" Family Fun Weekend. The indoor fun will include a freezing cold science show, take-home crafts and character appearances from Elsa, Anna and Kristoff. All activities are included with museum admission. Visit ocm.org to see a schedule of appearances. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
2. Visit with the Freezing Cold Scientist. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the Freezing Cold Scientist. Come learn watch as experts perform chilling science experiments, including creating dry ice bubbles, making snow and more. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.
3. Check out some comics. The Omaha Comic Book Convention will take place Sunday at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 7007 Grover St. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Come check out old and new comics, or bring in your comics to sell. Most vendors accept cash, not cards. More.
4. Watch a movie. Edge of the Universe will host a movie night Friday featuring the movie "Greatest Showman." The movie starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to dress up and sing along to the movie. Edge of the Universe is located at 6070 N. Maple St. More.
5. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.
6. Learn how to scuba dive. Diventures will host a "try scuba diving" class Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Come learn how to breathe underwater and enjoy weightlessness with family and friends. The two-hour class is good for anyone 8 years old and older, all levels of fitness and swimming skills. Cost is $75 and includes equipment. Just bring your swimsuit. Registration is required. Call 402.933.6251 to register or go online. Diventures is located at 4303 S. 121st Plaza.
7. See cars, trucks and SUVs. Do you have a little one who is obsessed with trucks and things that vroom? Check out the Midlands International Auto Show Friday through Sunday at the CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. The event will include different kinds of vehicles, remote control cars, a crushed car guessing game, a rollover simulator and more. There will also be plenty of activities for kids, including a miniature plasma car racetrack and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $9 for ages 13 and up; $7 for seniors 65 and older, military members and kids ages 7 to 12. Children 6 and younger are free. More.
8. Learn about science. On Saturday, head to the Florence City Hall, 2864 State St., for a free community event featuring science. The event, which goes from 2 to 4 p.m., will include an investigation of the four states of matter. There will also be raffles, food and make-and-take science activities. More.
9. Learn about math. Do Space will host a Littles Lab: Let's Do Math program this Saturday for children ages 2 to 5. In the class, kids will learn about math basics like number and shape recognition, counting and addition. They'll get to use interactive math learning toys such as tablets, board games and apps to help do math. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Masks are required in the building for everyone aged 3 and up. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
10. Make a pet yeti. The Do Space Teen Makers Club will host a My Pet Yeti program Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The program is for teens ages 11 to 18. During the class, teen makers will use cutting-edge technology to create a pet yeti. They'll use felt and conductive material to create a yeti that lights up when its nose is pressed. Registration is required. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St. Masks are required inside the building for everyone ages 3 and up. More.
11. Look at the lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
12. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. On Thursday, head to the Joslyn Art Museum for the Library's "Out & About Storytime" from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The Joslyn Art Museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. See the full storytime schedule here.
13. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
14. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
15. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
16. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
17. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.