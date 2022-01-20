Check out cool cars, visit Frozen's Arendelle and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

7. See cars, trucks and SUVs. Do you have a little one who is obsessed with trucks and things that vroom? Check out the Midlands International Auto Show Friday through Sunday at the CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. The event will include different kinds of vehicles, remote control cars, a crushed car guessing game, a rollover simulator and more. There will also be plenty of activities for kids, including a miniature plasma car racetrack and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $9 for ages 13 and up; $7 for seniors 65 and older, military members and kids ages 7 to 12. Children 6 and younger are free. More.

8. Learn about science. On Saturday, head to the Florence City Hall, 2864 State St., for a free community event featuring science. The event, which goes from 2 to 4 p.m., will include an investigation of the four states of matter. There will also be raffles, food and make-and-take science activities. More.