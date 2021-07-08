Check out Fremont Days, watch a magic show and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

8. Watch a magic show. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the magic of Jeff Quinn. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.

9. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Mrs. Doubtfire." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.

10. Swim for free. Bring two non-perishable food items to Sherman Community Center, 5701 N. 16th St., Saturday and Sunday to receive one free admission to any city pool during open hours (weather permitting). More.