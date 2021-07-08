Check out Fremont Days, watch a magic show and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Check out Fremont Days. This three-day festival will take place Friday through Saturday, and will feature a parade, hot air balloons, a watermelon feed and more. More.
2. Live on the Lake at Zorinsky. Head to Zorinsky Lake Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for a free family-friendly summer concert featuring Lemon Fresh Day. The event will feature live local Omaha bands, food trucks and Omaha Parks & Recreation giveaways. The concerts will be held at the end of the drive off the entrance at 156th and F Streets. The summer concert series will take place every Friday through July 30. More.
3. Watch a movie at SumTur Amphitheater. Head to SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion, Saturday to see Pixar's "Onward" for free. Gates open at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk. The concession stand will be open, serving beverages and a variety of snacks. Outside food and drinks are allowed. More.
4. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Curtis Street and Avenue F. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at South 21st Avenue and Howard Street; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at South 25th and J Streets; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at South 28th and Harrison Streets.
5. Watch an outdoor movie in La Vista. This Friday, head to the La Vista City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Boulevard, to watch "Croods 2" outside. The movie will begin at dusk. This is a free event. More.
6. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Thursday's Out & About Online Storytime will take place via Zoom at the Omaha Community Playhouse at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule here.
7. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
8. Watch a magic show. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the magic of Jeff Quinn. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.
9. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Mrs. Doubtfire." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.
10. Swim for free. Bring two non-perishable food items to Sherman Community Center, 5701 N. 16th St., Saturday and Sunday to receive one free admission to any city pool during open hours (weather permitting). More.
11. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
12. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
13. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
14. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
15. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
16. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
17. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
18. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.