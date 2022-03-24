Check out Teddy Bear Weekend, watch a family-friendly movie and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Watch a family-friendly movie. Head to Marcus Theaters this weekend for their Kids Dream Winter Film Series. "Paddington 2" will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3.21. Families can snag up to two free tickets to the show by redeeming vouchers courtesy of American Family Insurance. The Kids Dream Winter Film Series will run through April 3. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha,14304 West Maple Road; Village Pointe Cinema, 304 North 174th St.; and Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue. More.

2. Get your teddy bear a checkup. This weekend, head to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for Teddy Bear Weekend. The fun — included with regular zoo admission or free for children ages 3-11 who bring in their stuffed animal — will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stuffed animals will go through a health checkup, including height, heartbeat, ear and eye exams and, if needed, a trip to the emergency room (which closes at 1 p.m. each day). More.

3. Learn about plants. Head to Lauritzen Gardens to check out “Wonders Under Glass,” a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass. There will also be paper art installations by garden stuff and photography by Chris Helzer. Guests can explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed to a beautiful bloom, and learn about the beauty and fragility of nature. Find out what plants need to help them grow, how seeds move and the role plants play in Nebraska’s ecosystems. The exhibit goes through May 8. More.

4. Check out a spring craft fair. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, head to Liberty First Credit Union (formerly Ralston Arena) for the Ralston Craft Show. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children 10 and younger are free. Parking is free. The Liberty First Credit Union is located at 7300 Q St. More.

5. See an orchid show. The annual Orchid Show and Sale — put on by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society — will take place Saturday and Sunday at Lauritzen Gardens. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The show will feature orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Visitors will get the opportunity to see prime specimens of these exotic plants up close. More.

6. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

7. Build a balloon rocket. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week's event activity is Battle Balloons! Kids will put their design skills to the test to create rockets. Come compete against other teams, or even just yourself to create the best balloon rocket. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

8. Make some empowerment rocks. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create empowerment rocks. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.

9. Learn about forests. "Forever Forest" is now open at the Omaha Children's Museum through April 16. Kids and families can explore the realities of forests through play while they learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products we use that are made from trees. The exhibit includes a tree top climber, a realistic mini replica of a Union Pacific engine, a kid-sized home under construction for children to help build and more. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

10. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.

11. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

13. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

15. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

