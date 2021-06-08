Check out the rainbow with these five colorful book selections

Spring and summer rainstorms are one of my favorite things. Why? The rainbows they seem to bring. If you’re a fan of this beautiful, natural phenomenon, then check out these rainbow-themed books to share with your little ones.

1. “Bake a Rainbow Cake!” by Amirah Kassem. This interactive board book is perfect for even the littlest bakers. Kids can mix the batter by turning a wheel, open the oven by lifting a flap and even frost the cake by pulling a tab. The end result will have kids baking this rainbow cake over and over again.

2. “How the Crayons Saved the Rainbow” by Monica Sweeney. When the sun and clouds get into a fight, they refuse to be in the sky together. As a result, there are no more rainbows and color starts to disappear from the world. It’s up to a forgotten box of crayons to return color to the world and get the sun and clouds to be friends again.

3. “The Rainbow Book” by Kate Ohrt. This book explores the relationship between colors and the feelings they might inspire. Does red mean angry? Does yellow mean happiness? Is blue calming? Each illustration is set against a black background and shows an intricate cut-paper design in a single color and the emotion it suggests. A rainbow of emotions emerges as you turn the pages. It’s the perfect book for kids of all ages.