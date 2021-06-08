 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the rainbow with these five colorful book selections
0 comments

Check out the rainbow with these five colorful book selections

A UNMC child psychiatrist talks about what parents can do to help their children and themselves during these challenging times.

Spring and summer rainstorms are one of my favorite things. Why? The rainbows they seem to bring. If you’re a fan of this beautiful, natural phenomenon, then check out these rainbow-themed books to share with your little ones.

"Bake a Rainbow Cake"

“Bake a Rainbow Cake” by Amirah Kassem.

1. “Bake a Rainbow Cake!” by Amirah Kassem. This interactive board book is perfect for even the littlest bakers. Kids can mix the batter by turning a wheel, open the oven by lifting a flap and even frost the cake by pulling a tab. The end result will have kids baking this rainbow cake over and over again.

"How the Crayons Saved the Rainbow"

“How the Crayons Saved the Rainbow” by Monica Sweeney.

2. “How the Crayons Saved the Rainbow” by Monica Sweeney. When the sun and clouds get into a fight, they refuse to be in the sky together. As a result, there are no more rainbows and color starts to disappear from the world. It’s up to a forgotten box of crayons to return color to the world and get the sun and clouds to be friends again.

The Rainbow Book

“The Rainbow Book” by Kate Ohrt.

3. “The Rainbow Book” by Kate Ohrt. This book explores the relationship between colors and the feelings they might inspire. Does red mean angry? Does yellow mean happiness? Is blue calming? Each illustration is set against a black background and shows an intricate cut-paper design in a single color and the emotion it suggests. A rainbow of emotions emerges as you turn the pages. It’s the perfect book for kids of all ages.

"Ava and the Rainbow (Who Stayed)"

“Ava and the Rainbow (Who Stayed)” by Ged Adamson.

4. “Ava and the Rainbow (Who Stayed)” by Ged Adamson. When the rain stopped and the sun came out, the most beautiful rainbow Ava had ever seen appeared. She wished it would stay forever — and it did. But when people soon lose interest in the rainbow, Ava realizes the importance of rare, beautiful things.

"Planting a Rainbow" by Lois Ehlert

“Planting a Rainbow” by Lois Ehlert

5. “Planting a Rainbow” by Lois Ehlert. This book follows a mom and daughter as they plant a variety of bulbs and seeds and watch them grow into a rainbow of colors. The beautiful illustrations will keep kids enthralled from cover to cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reconnecting with friends after a pandemic

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert